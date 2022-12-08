Read full article on original website
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Mercado project dies a second time before Council
The controversial Mercado Courtyard apartment complex planned near the intersection of 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard is dead – again – while its controversial neighbor was abruptly pulled from the agenda. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 to reject the rezoning application and site plan for the 262 unit...
azbigmedia.com
Federal American Grill set to open first Arizona location
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd.) in January with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment...
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
AZFamily
5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 12-09-22
1. Demolition work has begun to ready the site of First + Farmer Residential, a seven-story, 200-unit multifamily development in Tempe. Construction is expected to get underway early in 2023. 2. Construction has begun on the $40M, 110KSF headquarters and manufacturing plant for FrameTec in Camp Verde. The facility will...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Barrett-Jackson gears up for Scottsdale auction
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson, one of the big draws of collector car auctions in Arizona, is gearing up for another big event in January. The Scottsdale-based company is planning its 2023 Scottsdale Auction Jan. 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. “This past year marked...
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
roselawgroupreporter.com
CG’s Cactus Mine awarded for environmental sustainability
CASA GRANDE — Arizona Sonoran Copper Company and its operations at Cactus Mine are ending the calendar year on a high after receiving an award for environmental workplace strategies. Arizona Sonoran received the 2022 award for environmental excellence from American Exploration & Mining Association at its annual meeting held...
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Council OKs mixed-use project in Scottsdale Old Town District
Development of 3200 North, a mixed-use project within the Historic Old Town District, will move forward — avoiding a potential delay in the process. The Scottsdale City Council in its Dec. 7 meeting unanimously approved the development plan and standards, but not before reviewing an acceptable approach for what constitutes “mixed use.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chandler Council takes stand against housing project
The Landings in Ocotillo would occupy about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue for senior housing, and the other 336 units for families. (City of Chandler) The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week.
East Valley Tribune
Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price
It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
Local Brunch Concept, Over Easy, Details Three New Valley Locations
Founded by celebrity Chef Aaron May and featured on numerous tv shows and best-of lists, Over Easy is poised to take the country by storm when its franchise campaign truly gets underway.
