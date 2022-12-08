ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Area lawmakers continue push for bill to restore pensions to Delphi retirees

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCeH1_0jbymrVo00

WASHINGTON D.C. — Dayton Congressman Mike Turner and other House members sent a letter to House leadership Thursday requesting the House and Senate include the Susan Muffley Act in end of year legislation.

The letter was also signed by Ohio Representative Bill Johnson, Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz and two other members of Congress, according a spokesperson for Representative Turner’s office.

“With only one month left in the 117th Congress, passing the Susan Muffley Act must be a high priority,” the letter said. “After 13 years of working to fix this injustice, Delphi Salaried Retirees should not have to start over again next Congress. It is imperative that the Senate finally pass the Susan Muffley Act and that President Biden signs the bill into law.”

The Susan Muffley Act, which was first introduced in March 2022, would restore the full vested monthly benefits the non-union Delphi Corporation retirees. It passed the House in July but remains in the Senate.

“This legislation would remedy this injustice by restoring Delphi Salaried Retiree pension payments to their full value and providing the Delphi Salaried Retirees with backpay for their missed benefits, with interest,” the letter said. “Congress must not remain silent in the face of the thousands of retirees devastated by this injustice.”

At least 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees lost portions of their retirement benefits in the aftermath of the General Motors bailout in 2009, Turner’s office said.

Bruce Gump, the chairman of the Delphi Salaried Retirement Association (DSRA), told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell in July non-union workers lost their pensions when General Motors declared bankruptcy in 2008-09. The government bailed the company out in 40 days, but agreed only to fund one group’s pensions.

Retirees, including 2,000 in the Dayton area, have spent 13 years fighting this battle.

Tom Rose, a Delphi retiree living in Springboro, told News Center 7′s James Brown back in August retirees like him have waited 13 years to get back their lost pensions.

“We are really quite optimistic,” Rose said. “We had 36 Republicans and most Democrats vote to pass this bill in the House, and it also has bipartisan support in the Senate.”

He told Brown he lost about 40% of his pension but other people lost as much as 70%.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRN News 2

House passes annual defense funding bill

The House on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the mammoth, $847 billion measure to the Senate for consideration ahead of the year-end deadline. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in a bipartisan 350-80 vote. It was approved under suspension of the rules, an expedited process to pass legislation in the House […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC4 Columbus

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio House votes to decriminalize fentanyl test strips

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday that would legalize the possession of test strips used to identify the presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs. The policy is aimed at expanding access to the strips, a harm-reduction approach designed to reduce the near-record level of Ohioans who fatally overdose on opioids year over year.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older […]
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Post-Pelosi era begins in the House: Washington Photos of the Week

A new era began in the House of Representatives this week with House Democrats electing the next generation of leadership that, for the first time in 20 years, will not include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Honoring her pledge to retire from leadership, Pelosi, 82, stepped down and backed Rep....
WASHINGTON, DC
Ballotpedia News

State legislative special elections 2022 review

Fifty-four state legislative special elections have been scheduled in 24 states this year. All but one of those specials have taken place already. Heading into those races, Democrats controlled 35 of the seats, and Republicans controlled 18. The final special election of the year is being held in District 129...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy