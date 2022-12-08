Read full article on original website
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
NHS chiefs warn hospital faces extreme pressure
The Borders General Hospital is facing "extreme pressures" with all its beds full and parts of wards shut due to Covid cases. NHS Borders said there were issues right across the health system with its emergency department being "exceptionally busy". Services in the community - including general practices - are...
BBC
Hull: Families of dementia patients to get unrestricted visits
Families of patients with dementia will be given unrestricted visiting to Hull hospitals after a national campaign. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) pledged to uphold John's Campaign - which looks to give families an active role in hospital care. Those living with memory impairments may become uncomfortable without...
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
Rotherham: inquiry after family says boy, 5, died after hospital turned him away
Yusuf Ahmed died after a tonsil infection spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure
A hospital apologized for 'disrespectful and unprofessional comments' made by nurses in a TikTok video that discussed their patient 'icks'
A group of nurses in Atlanta appear to have been fired after mocking patients on social media as Emory Healthcare called them "former employees."
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Staff in tears and frustrated patients - inside A&E
BBC News Northern Ireland is granted exclusive access to the emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. In one area, known as acute care, trolleys were lined up head-to-toe with staff having to squeeze between them in order to check patients and to deliver food. Michael Thompson, lead...
BBC
No emergency doctors service overnight due to staff sickness
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is closing between midnight and 08:00 BST due to staff sickness until further notice. The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close at short notice on Sunday for the same reason. A Manx Care spokeswoman said if usual calls to the...
Independent inquiry over death of boy, 5, sent home from hospital
Family say Yusuf Mahmud Nazir died from pneumonia due to a lack of beds at Rotherham general hospital
BBC
Top hospitals targeted by nurse strikes
A host of leading hospitals will be affected in next month's nurse strikes, the Royal College of Nursing says. They include Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey children's hospitals and leading cancer centres. Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England and nearly all those in Northern...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
Inspector warns of reoffending risk as prisoners locked in cells 23 hours a day
A lack of prison officers means some inmates are spending more than 23 hours a day in their cells, with a rising risk of reoffending once they are released, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons has said.The warning from Charlie Taylor came after justice minister Damian Hinds announced in Parliament this week that 400 police cells would be used temporarily to hold prisoners following an “acute and sudden” increase in the prison population.Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Taylor said that several prisons were struggling to recruit and retain staff, including at Sheppey and Woodhill.You cannot rehabilitate someone if they are banged...
BBC
Funding boost to crack Bristol hospital bed-blocking crisis
Health leaders have been given millions of pounds to help ease "harmful" hospital bed-blocking. The new local health authority board of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire will share £11.5m of government funding. Hospital wards are currently busy with patients who are well enough to leave. The cash will...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Routine procedures at Belfast children’s hospital postponed
All routine procedures at Belfast’s paediatric hospital have been postponed, after an increase in children presenting with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections.The action was being taken to prioritise the most critically ill children, the Belfast Trust said.In a statement on Wednesday, the Trust said that the hospital is experiencing “very significant pressures” in its emergency department, with 227 children attending on Tuesday.The number of children presenting with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased, it added.“Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone all routine procedures at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to allow...
