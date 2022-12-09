Read full article on original website
Related
RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
Employee Caught In The Act In Man’s Hotel Room, 1st Country Ending Liquid Rules For Carry-On, How To Get An Upgrade Every Time
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Some of our...
Impatient dog drives off without owner
Did you say "park" or "bark"? Dog behind the wheel causes fender bender. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
TechRadar
Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $44.99 and arrive before Christmas
The Christmas countdown is on, and if you're still searching for the perfect gift, Amazon's latest sale offers some fantastic deals on its best-selling Fire tablets, with prices starting at just $44.99 (opens in new tab). You can save big on the whole Fire lineup, including the Kids edition, and as of right now, all of Amazon's tablets ship in time for Christmas.
The ‘pocket-sized’ Theragun Mini massage gun still packs a ton of power
At $199, the Theragun Mini doesn’t come cheap. But it is the cheapest model available from Therabody, a brand known for its super high-end devices — and considering the price, you may be surprised by how many features are packed into this compact massage gun.
Hydrow’s newest rowing machine is compact, affordable and perfect for holiday gifting
There are gifts that simply sit on a shelf or a coffee table, and then there are gifts that the recipient actually uses on a regular basis to better their life. Judging by its thousands of 5-star ratings, the Hydrow Rower is one of the latter. Hydrow’s mission is simple: to deliver a dynamic workout as well as an emotional lift and increased mental clarity, all with the powerful experience of rowing — and all from the comfort of your own home.
These futuristic snow goggles bring the mountains into focus no matter the conditions
An iconic brand, dedicated as much to design as to performance, 100 Percent recently debuted three new great-looking goggles for skiers and snowboarders — promising the same attention to comfort and visual clarity, albeit in a very different type of frame.
The best sales to shop today: Our Place, Dyson Airwrap, Olaplex and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Beckham hotel pillows, discounted Away luggage and savings on the Dyson Airwrap. All that and more below.
These are our favorite store credit cards for 2022
Some store credit cards are better than others, and if you find yourself shopping at a particular retailer often, you might be surprised to see how much money you can save if you have one.
The NordicTrack 2450 Commercial Treadmill is a home gym beast for any type of runner
The NordicTrack 2450 is a commercial-grade treadmill that literally gives competitors a run for their money.
The Savings Aren’t Over—Amazon Post Black Friday Deals Are Here!
As the holidays draw closer, Amazon sales are ramping up. Now is the time to score up to 60% off electronics, tools and DIY accessories that make excellent gifts for the home improvement fanatic. Using my keen sales senses, I located the best Amazon deals available in December. Shop these savings for under the tree or for yourself—these sales are so good, you can do both!
10 tools to elevate your home cocktail bar
We talked with a trio of cocktail writers to find the 10 best tools to get you started on a great home cocktail bar, whether you're a beginner or an advanced mixologist.
yankodesign.com
Tiny pocket-sized 3-in-1 Outdoor Pump and Lantern may just be the most essential outdoor accessory ever
It can inflate beach balls and air mattresses, it can vacuum-pack clothes, and it can even illuminate spaces. That combination of features may sound odd at first, but the FLEXTAIL Tiny Pump 2X is more handy than you think. Designed to be a travel EDC that you should never leave home without, this tiny palm-sized gadget inflates, deflates, and illuminates. It also comes with a magnetic surface that lets you mount it on surfaces like the underside of the hood of your car – a feature that’s really convenient when you’re using FLEXTAIL’s lamp.
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for hunters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for hunters can be used before or during the hunt or after it is over. Hunting is about more than just the trophy: it’s an entire lifestyle. From those who hunt deer to those who shoot...
Christmas Toy Tracker 2022: Today's best holiday toy deals, PS5 restock info and the most wanted gifts for kids
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2022 holiday season is here. If there are little ones on your gift list this year, it's time to...
ZDNet
Keep your coffee at the perfect temp with $30 off Ember's smart mug
Your holiday gift list can be a tough piece to put together, but it doesn't have to be. For those that are hard to gift and love coffees, teas, and cocoas, why not try something a little different from another bag of roasted beans? The Ember smart mug can help keep those teas and coffees toasty warm for sipping. Usually, it's $130, but right now, you can score it at Best Buy for only $100.
Happy Sandy's vanilla extract...
I was asked to re-share how I make my vanilla extract so here it is!. Here's how I make my vanilla extract. At the end, I'll give a link to where I buy my Vanilla Beans.
tinyhousetalk.com
25-foot Tiny House with No Loft for $34,000
Here’s an affordable and loft-free tiny home that’s for sale in Ontario. The 25 ft THOW has a cozy back bedroom. When you walk through the archway you’ll find a mini woodstove, desk/office space, and a compact kitchen with an RV range and apartment-sized fridge. There’s a...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Pizza Oven for 2022
Getting the right pizza oven for your personal use is worth the stress as you get to invest in churning out some crispy, well-rounded pizza just the way you want it. With the right oven, there’s no need to fret about the right mixture of vegetables and dough, nor do you have to worry about the quantity of sauce to add. You are enabled to do as you please.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0