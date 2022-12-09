ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza...
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $44.99 and arrive before Christmas

The Christmas countdown is on, and if you're still searching for the perfect gift, Amazon's latest sale offers some fantastic deals on its best-selling Fire tablets, with prices starting at just $44.99 (opens in new tab). You can save big on the whole Fire lineup, including the Kids edition, and as of right now, all of Amazon's tablets ship in time for Christmas.
CNN

Hydrow’s newest rowing machine is compact, affordable and perfect for holiday gifting

There are gifts that simply sit on a shelf or a coffee table, and then there are gifts that the recipient actually uses on a regular basis to better their life. Judging by its thousands of 5-star ratings, the Hydrow Rower is one of the latter. Hydrow’s mission is simple: to deliver a dynamic workout as well as an emotional lift and increased mental clarity, all with the powerful experience of rowing — and all from the comfort of your own home.
Family Handyman

The Savings Aren’t Over—Amazon Post Black Friday Deals Are Here!

As the holidays draw closer, Amazon sales are ramping up. Now is the time to score up to 60% off electronics, tools and DIY accessories that make excellent gifts for the home improvement fanatic. Using my keen sales senses, I located the best Amazon deals available in December. Shop these savings for under the tree or for yourself—these sales are so good, you can do both!
CNN

10 tools to elevate your home cocktail bar

We talked with a trio of cocktail writers to find the 10 best tools to get you started on a great home cocktail bar, whether you're a beginner or an advanced mixologist.
yankodesign.com

Tiny pocket-sized 3-in-1 Outdoor Pump and Lantern may just be the most essential outdoor accessory ever

It can inflate beach balls and air mattresses, it can vacuum-pack clothes, and it can even illuminate spaces. That combination of features may sound odd at first, but the FLEXTAIL Tiny Pump 2X is more handy than you think. Designed to be a travel EDC that you should never leave home without, this tiny palm-sized gadget inflates, deflates, and illuminates. It also comes with a magnetic surface that lets you mount it on surfaces like the underside of the hood of your car – a feature that’s really convenient when you’re using FLEXTAIL’s lamp.
ktalnews.com

Best gifts for hunters

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for hunters can be used before or during the hunt or after it is over. Hunting is about more than just the trophy: it’s an entire lifestyle. From those who hunt deer to those who shoot...
ZDNet

Keep your coffee at the perfect temp with $30 off Ember's smart mug

Your holiday gift list can be a tough piece to put together, but it doesn't have to be. For those that are hard to gift and love coffees, teas, and cocoas, why not try something a little different from another bag of roasted beans? The Ember smart mug can help keep those teas and coffees toasty warm for sipping. Usually, it's $130, but right now, you can score it at Best Buy for only $100.
tinyhousetalk.com

25-foot Tiny House with No Loft for $34,000

Here’s an affordable and loft-free tiny home that’s for sale in Ontario. The 25 ft THOW has a cozy back bedroom. When you walk through the archway you’ll find a mini woodstove, desk/office space, and a compact kitchen with an RV range and apartment-sized fridge. There’s a...
nationaltoday.com

The Best Pizza Oven for 2022

Getting the right pizza oven for your personal use is worth the stress as you get to invest in churning out some crispy, well-rounded pizza just the way you want it. With the right oven, there’s no need to fret about the right mixture of vegetables and dough, nor do you have to worry about the quantity of sauce to add. You are enabled to do as you please.
CNN

CNN

