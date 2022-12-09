It can inflate beach balls and air mattresses, it can vacuum-pack clothes, and it can even illuminate spaces. That combination of features may sound odd at first, but the FLEXTAIL Tiny Pump 2X is more handy than you think. Designed to be a travel EDC that you should never leave home without, this tiny palm-sized gadget inflates, deflates, and illuminates. It also comes with a magnetic surface that lets you mount it on surfaces like the underside of the hood of your car – a feature that’s really convenient when you’re using FLEXTAIL’s lamp.

