Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event in December
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings...
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
City of La Porte recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly’
The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Samantha Burgett
Social Worker for the Valparaiso Police Department Samantha Burgett has been supporting the officers around her since September of 2021. Though she works in the Region now, she grew up and went to high school about an hour south. It was her undergraduate studies at Valparaiso University (VU) that brought her to the area her heart knows so well nowadays.
Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023
Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
Crown Point to Honor Fallen Heroes During Wreaths Across America Ceremony
The Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the City of Crown Point will honor fallen heroes this weekend by placing wreaths on their graves at the Historic Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial cemeteries. The Wreaths Across America Ceremony will begin at noon this Saturday,...
Colin Jost to perform Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday June 2
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Colin Jost will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices start at $65, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
