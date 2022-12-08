Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Snake River Bridge reopen after 13 car crash east of Pasco
UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday
nbcrightnow.com
Car vs. structure crash
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
nbcrightnow.com
Motion for resentencing denied in case of convicted teacher killer
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Robert Suarez was sixteen when he was convicted of killing Kiona-Benton teacher and coach Bob Mars in 2005. Based on a new state law that the courts should consider a defendant's young age in sentencing decisions Suarez recently filed a motion for resentencing. A hearing on the...
KEPR
Man dies in early morning rollover crash
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
nbcrightnow.com
Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
washingtonstatenews.net
Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?
14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
