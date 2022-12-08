ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Related
nbcrightnow.com

KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more

December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Snake River Bridge reopen after 13 car crash east of Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:14. The Washington State Patrol reports that 13 cars were involved in the crash on the Snake River Bridge around 6 a.m. on December 13. Only minor injuries were reported. According to the WSP, US 12 eastbound should reopen around 9 a.m. 6:10 a.m. A 13...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday

UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting US-12 is fully open following an earlier crash. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper only minor injuries were reported. In a tweet, he said there were 13 cars involved in a pileup in the eastbound lanes at the Snake River Bridge. That is an increase from the initial report of 12 vehicles....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car vs. structure crash

KPD Officers responded to a truck vs. structure crash on Kennewick Avenue. Drivers should remember to slow down due to slick, foggy and freezing conditions.
nbcrightnow.com

SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Motion for resentencing denied in case of convicted teacher killer

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Robert Suarez was sixteen when he was convicted of killing Kiona-Benton teacher and coach Bob Mars in 2005. Based on a new state law that the courts should consider a defendant's young age in sentencing decisions Suarez recently filed a motion for resentencing. A hearing on the...
KEPR

Man dies in early morning rollover crash

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
PASCO, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?

14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID

