Los Angeles jury heads to a 6th day of deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault trial

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5
A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
Harvey Weinstein lets out a belly laugh at LA rape trial as his attorney ridicules victim
Pretty soon, we’ll know how well Team Harvey’s woman-hating arguments played in one Los Angeles courtroom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
A Judge Declared A Mistrial For Actor Danny Masterson, Who Was Accused Of Violently Raping Three Women
A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the rape trial of That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson after the jury said it had deadlocked on the charges, the Associated Press reported. Masterson, 46, had faced three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three...
Harvey Weinstein Is A “Degenerate Rapist” Who Used Hollywood “Power To Prey On Women”, Prosecutor Says In Closing Argument
“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a closet rapist?” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked jurors Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s West Coast rape trial. “Who could blame her for thinking that she could handle herself,” the prosecutor queried over now-California First Partner and trial Jane Doe #4 Jennifer Siebel Newsom in her closing argument. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Case Retrial Set For March; "Fight Is Far From Over," Jane Does Say After Jury Hung On Charges – Update Related Story Peter Bart: 'She Said' Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning 'Spotlight'...
Nicki Minaj’s Husband and His Alleged Rape Victim Ordered To Mediation By Judge
A judge has ordered the case regarding Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and Jennifer Hough, who accused Perry of allegedly raping her in 1994, to mediation to settle the lawsuit Hough filed against the couple. According to The Source, Judge James R. Cho referred both parties to mediation on...
Leon Black accused of raping woman at Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Former financier and Jeffrey Epstein associate Leon Black has been accused of raping a woman at Epstein's mansion back in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
Two Jurors In The Danny Masterson Rape Trial Tested Positive For COVID, So The Jury Has Been Told To Start Deliberations Over
Judge Olmedo told the court on Monday morning that the new panel must start the deliberations "as if the earlier deliberations had not taken place."
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Casey Anthony Trial Judge Thought Jury Had Enough Evidence For Murder Conviction
The judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial thinks prosecutors made a strong enough case to win a conviction ... but he's giving her lawyers props for their strategy. Judge Belvin Perry Jr. joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live," and we asked if he was surprised the jury...
Judge Orders Deadlocked Jury in That ’70s Show Actor Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial to Return After Thanksgiving
Jurors said Friday afternoon they are deadlocked on each of actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson’s three rape charges, but the judge declined to declare a mistrial and instead ordered them to return Nov. 28 for more deliberations. The That ’70s Show star is accused of raping three women, each...
Weinstein Doomed After Disaster Rape Trial, Accusers Say
Before he was a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein ruled Hollywood, acting as the tastemaker who decided the fate of cult-classic films and launched some of the most successful careers in industry history. But according to Los Angeles prosecutors, the now nearly-blind 70-year-old was actually a “degenerate rapist” who sexually assaulted at least four women between 2003 and 2014—and he still needs to face a fresh reckoning.“We know he thought he was so powerful that people would excuse his behavior. ‘That’s just Harvey being Harvey.’ ‘That’s just Hollywood’… It’s time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,” Deputy District Attorney...
Why jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s LA trial have deliberated for five days
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial have been deliberating for five days.During this time, the jury, which includes three women and nine men, has not asked a question or sent a note, as is sometimes the case during deliberations.On Friday (9 December), jurors returned for their fifth full day of deliberations. That process began a week prior, but on that Friday (2 December), the jury only got to deliberate for a brief moment before court closed down for the weekend.Jurors could announce a decision at any time, but the window for a swift verdict appears to be closing.Journalist...
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5 million in civil rape case
Nov 10 (Reuters) - A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said.
Jane Doe’s Lawyer Unsurprised by DA Not Charging ex-SDSU Footballers with Rape
The lawyer who filed a civil suit on behalf of a woman accusing San Diego State football players of an off-campus rape says he’s not surprised no criminal charges will be brought. Jane Doe’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, reacted on Twitter to the district attorney’s decision, announced Wednesday, that a...
Elizabeth Holmes Asks To Be Freed Pending Appeal, Citing Upcoming Birth Of Her Second Child
Elizabeth Holmes’ “soon-to-be-born child” will “incentivize her to comply with her conditions of release,” the disgraced Theranos founder’s lawyers wrote in a newly filed motion. Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to consider keeping her out of prison while she...
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
James Cameron to skip premiere for 'Avatar 2' due to Covid-19
It's a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out.
