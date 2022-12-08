Read full article on original website
Best Bets for college football bowl games, Part 1: Troy, Fresno State, Florida and more
College football bowl season begins later this week. Check out these against-the-spread picks for some of the early games
WTOP
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games....
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTOP
Foreign college athletes make up notable part of Division I
College athletes from foreign countries represent a small but noteworthy piece of Division I sports. According to the NCAA’s most recent data, there were 113,666 athletes across Division I sports for the 2019-20 season. International students accounted for 12.6% of that total (14,291). They represented a bigger piece of...
WTOP
Wizards embark on lengthy and difficult West Coast road trip
WASHINGTON — Having lost 10 of their last 11 games, if the Wizards can right the ship soon it will have to be on their longest road trip of the 2022-23 season. Beginning Tuesday in Denver, Washington will play their next six games on the road against Western Conference teams.
WTOP
Hurricanes host the Kraken in a non-conference matchup
Seattle Kraken (16-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. Carolina has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 16-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals...
WTOP
A primer from NFL owners’ meetings on a potential Commanders sale
DALLAS — While the Commanders surged into the playoff race during the second half of the NFL season, the team’s future operations remain firmly in limbo. As NFL owners from across the country gather this week in Dallas for business meetings, among the largest lingering league issues is the Washington ownership situation under Daniel Snyder. Last week the House Oversight Committee issued its final report from an investigation into the team and concluded that Snyder had operated his organization through abusive and harassing means while using private investigators to intimidate whistle-blowers.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Kalamazoo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m. Savannah at Greenville,...
WTOP
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m. Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Quad...
WTOP
Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
WTOP
Smith, Maier both get bronze 10 months after Beijing Games
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A second bronze medal will be awarded to end a dispute over third place in women’s skicross at the Beijing Olympics. Under a settlement reached 10 months after the race — and following a second change in the result — both Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany will get a bronze medal.
WTOP
AP source: Guardians, catcher Zunino agree to 1-year deal
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement with veteran free agent catcher Mike Zunino on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Zunino will sign once he completes medical tests, said the person, who spoke on condition...
