DALLAS — While the Commanders surged into the playoff race during the second half of the NFL season, the team’s future operations remain firmly in limbo. As NFL owners from across the country gather this week in Dallas for business meetings, among the largest lingering league issues is the Washington ownership situation under Daniel Snyder. Last week the House Oversight Committee issued its final report from an investigation into the team and concluded that Snyder had operated his organization through abusive and harassing means while using private investigators to intimidate whistle-blowers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO