Jan Jensen Reveals Keys to Lisa Bluder's Success
Iowa Associate Head Coach Dishes on Hawkeye Bench Boss
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games....
Foreign college athletes make up notable part of Division I
College athletes from foreign countries represent a small but noteworthy piece of Division I sports. According to the NCAA’s most recent data, there were 113,666 athletes across Division I sports for the 2019-20 season. International students accounted for 12.6% of that total (14,291). They represented a bigger piece of...
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
