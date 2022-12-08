Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Royal Family Fires Back About Being Asked to Give Their Side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries
If you watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries on Netflix than you saw a disclaimer that said the royal family declined to comment. But is that true?
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle's mom speaks out for the 1st time in 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries
The former Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is letting her voice be heard in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." In Episode Two, Ragland, 66, said that the "last five years have been challenging." By that, she's referring to her daughter's romance with Prince Harry, King Charles and Princess Diana's youngest son, which began 2016.
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years
Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle recalls first double date with William and Kate: ‘I was a hugger’
The former Meghan Markle kept things casual for her first dinner with future brother-in-law and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales. “Even when Will and Kate came over, and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan recalled in the second episode of the new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words. Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stir Concern Over Docuseries, Memoir? Sussexes Can Throw ‘Some Pretty Big Accusations’ Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a strained relationship with the royal family. Their Netflix docuseries and his memoir Spare are reportedly alarming his pals in the U.K. as they were concerned about how it would turn out for them. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Have The Potential To...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
TODAY.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids pose in 2022 Christmas card
Christmas is fast approaching, which means it's time for the unveiling of the annual holiday card from the Prince and Princess of Wales. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Kensington Palace released the photo of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. In the photo, which was taken earlier this year by Matt Porteous in Norfolk, U.K., the happy family are flashing smiles and walking hand in hand.
Harry and Meghan’s tell-all series hits Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired on Netflix amid fears of bombshell allegations against the royal family.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday, with the Windsors steeling themselves for the revelations in the first three episodes.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR— Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022In the opening scenes, began with a written statement on black background saying it was a “first hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Documentary Could Discuss Samantha Markle
Meghan Markle's sister saying "negative things" about her on Twitter was among subjects in an interview for their Netflix series, Newsweek has been told.
BBC
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
Comments / 1