ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

Bearcats have chance for payback in state championship game

Since the Aledo Bearcats began their run of state dominance in 2009, they have now reached the state championship game 11 times. In the 10 previous trips they brought home nine state titles. The one time they came up short was five years ago against College Station in a 20-19...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Pat Martin

Patricia “Pat” Martin, age 75, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Pat was born on October 29, 1947, in Rotan, Texas to Fred and Bernice Rutledge. Her family, which included two sisters and one brother, lived a few years in Brock, Texas, before moving to what she considered her hometown, Weatherford.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Weatherford Lights the Night Parade

The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce hosted its third annual Weatherford Lights the Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Thousands of people lined the parade route to enjoy brightly-lit floats. More photos can be found in the Dec. 16 issue of The Community News.
WEATHERFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy