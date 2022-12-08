Read full article on original website
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
The Witcher PS5 update is 'hugely impressive', according to reviews
Who’s counting down the days until The Witcher 3’s new-gen patch releases? Well, you don’t have long to wait as the update is set to launch on 14 December. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S patch will bring new quest content, visual and performance upgrades, a boosted frame rate and resolution, plus ray tracing which will certainly enhance the new photo mode.
New Witcher show is being panned by critics
Just when you thought Netflix’s Witcher situation couldn’t get any worse, it did. Fans of the show really haven’t been having a good time lately - it was recently announced that after season three, the one and only Henry Cavill will be stepping down from the role of Geralt, and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Android Headlines
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will slay its last monster next June
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will shut down in 2023 according to CD PROJEKT RED. In a somber blog post this morning, the publisher and creator of The Witcher franchise has confirmed it will be closing down the game next Summer. Giving it a short nearly 2-year lifespan. If you’re not familiar with The Witcher: Monster Slayer, it was augmented reality-based mobile game that allowed players to slay monsters on their phones in the real world. Just as if they were actually a Witcher.
CD Projekt RED Is ending support for one of its best games
I’m not sure there’s a studio juggling as many projects as CD Projekt RED. Just a few weeks ago, CDPR shocked us all by revealing the entirety of their long-term slate. Please join me in a moment of silence for us games journalists who were suddenly thrust into breaking news overload.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
'Flawless' new PlayStation 5 model teased by developer
PlayStation 5 stock levels are stabilising, according to Sony, which is great news for those of us who are fed up of signing up for stock alerts only to not make it through the checkout process in time. What they haven’t confirmed though, is if rumours of a new PS5 model are true. Earlier this year, it was suggested that Sony had completely overhauled the design of the PS5.
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Hogwarts Legacy releasing as planned for new-gen consoles only
There was bad news yesterday for many people waiting for the release of Hogwarts Legacy - they’re going to have to wait even longer for it. That’s right, yet another delay was announced, although this time it was only for select platforms - namely, previous-gen consoles. For Xbox...
Netflix's The Witcher showrunner responds to claims that writers hate the source material
Spoiler warning: this article contains some spoilers for The Witcher on Netflix. There’s perhaps no fandom as divided as The Witcher’s right now. While the fans of the games are thriving with so many new titles in the works (including a remake of The Witcher 1) and The Witcher 3’s new-gen update right around the corner, it’s a very different story for enjoyers of the Netflix series.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
Nier coming to Naraka: Bladepoint in stunning collaboration
The Nier series is no stranger to crossover events. From Rainbow Six Siege to Fall Guys, Yoko Taro’s visionary titles have charmed players from all walks of life, and now it’s time for Naraka: Bladepoint to get in on the act. See the trailer for the collab here.
The Witcher fans furious as Henry Cavill's Superman return cut short
The Witcher fans are fuming that the DCU dropping the new Superman film starring Henry Cavill, summoning all of their ire onto social media to air their aggravations. Gosh, is it difficult to be Henry Cavill. You score the role you've had your eye on for years... and then you're out as you and the showrunners aren't aligned on your aims for this adaptation of your favourite books. No matter - you're back in the spandex as Superman after a rocky set of films and promised a "bright future" with an "enormously joyful" interpretation of the hero. Then, rumours are a-rumbling that this film is in the industrial shredder (that Warner Bros. has in its parking lot no it's not weird every entertainment company has an industrial shredder in their parking lot right) because it doesn't fit into the rebooted DC Universe.
GTA 5's story update finally confirms Trevor's fate
An update to Grand Theft Auto Online sheds a little light on Trevor's whereabouts since the conclusion of Grand Theft Auto V, and it sounds like the character is somewhere in Vice City. Of course, that opens up a whole can of worms seeing that Grand Theft Auto VI is...
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
