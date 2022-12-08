Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Secretary of State subpoenaed, open enrollment, AAA forecasts holiday travel
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Dec. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia’s Secretary of State has been subpoenaed, the deadline for open market insurance enrollment nears, and AAA says people are going to do a lot of traveling this holiday season. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast...
GPB morning headlines for December 13, 2022
The recommended deadline to sign up for 2023 marketplace insurance is Thursday. AAA estimates over 3.5 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from December 23rd to January 2nd. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for December 13, 2022. Members of Georgia's LGBTQ community are celebrating President Joe Biden's signing...
Georgia’s new AAPI, Hispanic caucuses hope to harness political power for their communities
—— Georgia’s upcoming legislative session will be marked by new leadership in both chambers and an increasingly diverse incoming class of freshman lawmakers. Matching trends with the expanding state electorate, nonwhite members of the General Assembly are eying to bolster their political power by banding together — both Democrats and Republicans — to advocate for members of their communities.
Georgia Today: DUI kills NWGA mayor, spike in flu and RSV, diversity in the Capitol
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 12 edition of Georgia Today: DUI kills an Northwest Georgia mayor, there's a spike in flu and RSV, and growing diversity in the Capitol. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, December 12th. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode, the mayor of a northwest Georgia City and his wife were killed in a DUI accident over the weekend. Experts warn that winter could bring a spike in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. And Georgia's upcoming legislative session will feature an increasingly diverse group of lawmakers. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Political Rewind: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan proposes 'GOP 2.0.' What's Republicans' post-Trump plan?
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, @GeoffDuncanGA, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican strategist. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Raffensperger’s office received...
A massive storm brings tornadoes to the South and a blizzard threat to central U.S.
DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Enrollment in federal marketplace insurance is up nearly 30% in Georgia
LISTEN: More than 335,000 have already signed up — and new federal subsidies make it surprisingly affordable despite inflation hitting monthly premiums. GPB's Sofi Gratas has more. —— In an annual dash for health insurance coverage, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare are encouraging people to sign up for...
State Department of Education identifies 175 low-performing schools for additional support
ATLANTA — The state Department of Education (DOE) has identified 175 low-performing schools that need additional support to improve student performance for the 2022-2023 school year. In good news, 57 schools exited the list for the year. This is the first year the state has updated the list of...
'We've come a long way in two years': Gabe Sterling reflects on the 2022 elections
LISTEN: With elections in the rearview mirror, state elections officials are lauding record breaking turnout. However, the system is not without its critics, namely Democrats who say the runoff could have disenfranchised some voters. Chief operating officer for the Secretary of State Gabe Sterling spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
A continuing wave of flu, RSV and COVID-19 could pack Georgia hospitals around Christmas holidays
LISTEN: Respiratory viruses are continuing to send adults and children to the emergency room this flu season. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on the early spike in cases. It's flu season. COVID-19 continues to circulate, and an early spike in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases is stressing some hospitals nationwide.
Winter storm slams western U.S., bringing heavy snow to Northern California
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions
In April 2016, government auditors asked a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage health plan in Minnesota to turn over medical records of patients treated by a podiatry practice whose owner had been indicted for fraud. Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11...
