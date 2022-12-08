Just like its parent company Hyundai, Kia has come a long way in a short while. What used to be the definitive, cheap cars of the automotive industry, now became proper rivals to the likes of well-established, American, European, and Japanese carmakers. The Kia EV6, in general, proved that you can join the EV bandwagon without parting away with (too) obscene amounts of cash while getting perfect usability and adequate performance. The Kia EV6 GT is the final form of the Korean crossover/e-SUV, and here’s what makes it the best bang for the buck in the performance EV segment.

