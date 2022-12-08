ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

How a Greensboro man became a ‘giving’ authority in the battle for affordable housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Marcus Thomas is a “giving” authority. And he’s spreading his expertise across Greensboro. “Greensboro’s a giving city,” he told me recently. “We’ve seen Greensboro really come together and collaborate in great ways to make sure our city is taken care of.” He’s the senior program officer for grants and community impact […]
GREENSBORO, NC
retail-merchandiser.com

Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished

When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
JAMESTOWN, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday

CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action

An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Housing Shortage May Get Attention From State Legislature

Greensboro has a housing shortage that is going to get worse, not better, when the huge economic development projects now under construction start hiring. The Greensboro City Council is spending millions to try to ameliorate the “affordable housing” shortage but hasn’t shown the same interest in the overall housing shortage.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24

Mercy Hill Church is our church home and we're excited to attend their second year of this free event! They have 4 locations throughout the Triad, including High Point, McLeansville, Regional (near the airport) and Clifton Road. They also have a service in Spanish at their Clifton Road campus, Sundays at 10:45 am. We have been incredibly blessed by their ministry over the past year since we started attending. We especially like their emphasis on foster care and adoption, and how the church has specific iniatives to support families that foster and/or adopt, or are just interested in exploring these options. You can watch their services online, and they also offer Thursday and Sunday evening services in addition to the normal Sunday morning times.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Review: Black Violin is a must-see on tour

HENDERSON, N.C. — We exited the car in front of High Point Theater joining the rush of ticket holders eager for entertainment. I was excited about the show but more importantly, to witness the lasting impression it would have on my daughters. My youngest recently started violin lessons. My...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC

