This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
How a Greensboro man became a ‘giving’ authority in the battle for affordable housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Marcus Thomas is a “giving” authority. And he’s spreading his expertise across Greensboro. “Greensboro’s a giving city,” he told me recently. “We’ve seen Greensboro really come together and collaborate in great ways to make sure our city is taken care of.” He’s the senior program officer for grants and community impact […]
Boom sets engine announcement for supersonic jet it plans to build in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic, which has been in search of a partner to develop the carbon-neutral engine for the Overture transport jet it plans to build in Greensboro, must be getting close to a deal. The company announced a press conference for Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s […]
Missing North Carolina college student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro
View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Squared Events (@gsquaredevents) It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for […]
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
retail-merchandiser.com
Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished
When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday
CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
rhinotimes.com
Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action
An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
WXII 12
Triad firefighters talk about prioritizing mental health while covering difficult incidents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department crews responded to a large house fire Monday that killed three children. They say responding to incidents like these takes a toll on their mental health. They say taking care of their mental health is just as important as their physical health. "A...
rhinotimes.com
Housing Shortage May Get Attention From State Legislature
Greensboro has a housing shortage that is going to get worse, not better, when the huge economic development projects now under construction start hiring. The Greensboro City Council is spending millions to try to ameliorate the “affordable housing” shortage but hasn’t shown the same interest in the overall housing shortage.
Homeowners turn to News 2 after problems with the builder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joann Cozart was ecstatic to be moving into her new townhome. The multi-level unit included a large floor plan with high ceilings. “Very excited, it is so unique and different inside, the layout and everything,” Cozart exclaimed. The 2nd floor looks down on the entryway...
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24
Mercy Hill Church is our church home and we're excited to attend their second year of this free event! They have 4 locations throughout the Triad, including High Point, McLeansville, Regional (near the airport) and Clifton Road. They also have a service in Spanish at their Clifton Road campus, Sundays at 10:45 am. We have been incredibly blessed by their ministry over the past year since we started attending. We especially like their emphasis on foster care and adoption, and how the church has specific iniatives to support families that foster and/or adopt, or are just interested in exploring these options. You can watch their services online, and they also offer Thursday and Sunday evening services in addition to the normal Sunday morning times.
My Fox 8
Know the signs of a strain, sprain or broken bones on this week’s House Call
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There are a lot of ways we can injure ourselves!. Dr. Michael Fitch, a doctor with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, sits down to talk about strains, sprains and broken bones and how to take care of them.
WXII 12
The American Red Cross is encouraging people to make a fire safety plan this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter is the time of year when the risk of fires increases, and the American Red Cross says when there's a home fire, every second counts. "In most cases, you might only have about two minutes to escape," says Heather Frazee, the executive director for the Piedmont Triad American Red Cross.
Review: Black Violin is a must-see on tour
HENDERSON, N.C. — We exited the car in front of High Point Theater joining the rush of ticket holders eager for entertainment. I was excited about the show but more importantly, to witness the lasting impression it would have on my daughters. My youngest recently started violin lessons. My...
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
WS/FCS hosting Winter virtual career fair | Here's how you can sign up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking to hire!. The WS/FCS Human Resources Department will host a virtual career fair for various open positions Wednesday. The WS/FCS Winter Virtual Career Fair will be held on Dec.14 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. as they are offering a variety...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
