I met James Elder in the early 1980s when he was a creative writing student at Columbia College Chicago. Though he was never one of my students, he was well known in the Writing/English department as a gifted writer whose stories were often written with an inescapable authenticity of gritty, inner-city realism. Back in those days, he struck me as aloof, but decades later, during our interviews for this project in the clubroom of the apartment building where he lived in Milwaukee with his wife Shirley, he freely admitted that he was introverted by nature. This truth about Elder was in direct contradiction to his leadership role as a Black student activist at Chicago’s Tilden High School from 1966 to 1969 and immediately after that as a member of the Black Panther Party. He recalled to me that Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Chicago Black Panther Party, would advise him to stay outside of news crews’ camera angles at Panther rallies and events because Hampton believed that it was in Elder’s best interest to avoid the trap of notoriety, as that would only draw potentially lethal attention upon him from government authorities. (1)

