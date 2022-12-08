Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bulls lose to the Atlanta Hawks on buzzer-beater
After earning a blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, December 10, at the United Center, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Atlanta Hawks 123-122 in overtime, on Sunday, December 11, on the road. The Bulls led by one over the Hawks with 0.5 seconds left in OT but...
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
The Soul II Soul Tour in Chicago, IL Apr 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the most current Soul II Soul Tour presale code! During this Soul II Soul Tour presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of their public sale. Don’t pass up this rare chance to go and see The Soul II Soul...
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Bishop Ford’s former mansion traveled by flatbed on King Drive 45 years ago
Chicago’s iconic Martin Luther King Drive has seen numerous Bud Billiken Parades, festivals, demonstrations and marches in its rich history. But 45 years ago on December 18, 1977, a two-story, 14-room, 120-ton mansion with marble fireplaces was placed on a huge flatbed and driven down King Drive in a dramatic scene that rivaled any showstopping parade float.
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
'He's a liar. He's a con artist'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Chicago teen shot dead near CPS high school 'was a good young man,' grandmother says
CHICAGO - Kevin Davis loved sports and got the chance to play basketball for a magnet high school on the West Side. Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old was leaving Michele Clark High School in South Austin when he was shot several times and died less than an hour later, according to Chicago police.
