The Crusader Newspaper

Tickets for Glen’s Christmas Concert on sale

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will sponsor their 6th Annual Spectacular Christmas Concert featuring the Divas and Kings of Gospel on Saturday, December 17 at the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary. The doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Roosevelt Myles Finally Exonerated

After enduring a painful 22-year wait for a hearing, Roosevelt Myles on Monday, December 5, was exonerated in a Chicago courtroom when Judge Carol Howard threw out his conviction, nearly 30 years after he was wrongfully arrested and charged with killing a teenager on the West Side in 1992. It...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Timuel D. Black Foundation announces opening of exhibit in Bronzeville

Community members, educators, friends, and creatives will gather on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM, to celebrate and amplify the legacy of the late Dr. Timuel D. Black (Dec. 7, 1918-Oct. 13, 2021). The occasion will serve as a meet and greet reception to bring together those actively working to carry on Black’s legacy of civic activism, oral history, and educational reform in the pursuit of social justice.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Ten Years and They Still Do

On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany

McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Holiday favorite “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” returns

CAST MEMBERS FROM “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” enjoy a lively conversation around the dinner table. (Photos by Liz Lauren). Lookingglass Theatre Company announces the cast for the return of Chicago’s beloved holiday tradition, “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” The ensemble cast features Lookingglass ensemble members Kasey Foster as Ballerina and Anthony Irons as Goblin; with Christopher Donahue as Nursemaid; John Gregorio as Rat; and Adeoye as Tin Soldier. Original music for “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” is composed by ensemble member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Shramen Ghosh (Conductor/Piano), Juan Horie (Cello), Pascal Innocenti (Violin), Dalia Chin (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Three Illinois Lottery players win $200,000 each on Powerball

Christmas has come early for three lucky Illinois Lottery players. That’s because they’re each holding a Powerball ticket worth $200,000. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $200,000 each for the Saturday, December 3 drawing. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball 7.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana man arrested on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

An Indiana man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Queens Of The Policy’ marks the triumphant return of live theater to the Harold Washington Cultural Center, December 9-16

The Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC) will mark a brand-new milestone as the gem of Chicago with the opening of Queens of the Policy for a limited run, December 9-16. The stage play, hosted by Global Director and Executive Producer Jimalita Tillman, marks the triumphant return of live theater to HWCC, in the wake of the economic shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic ending.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicagoans support Warnock

As the nation holds its collective political breath while awaiting the outcome of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, today we reflect on two bold, brave Black men responding to a divinely ordered, interconnected mission: Chicagoan Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., and Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – also a minister running for re-election in one of the nation’s southern states still beset by its uncomfortable legacy of slavery, segregation, voting-rights inequality, and racial injustice.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago

A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

