Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
Tickets for Glen’s Christmas Concert on sale
The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will sponsor their 6th Annual Spectacular Christmas Concert featuring the Divas and Kings of Gospel on Saturday, December 17 at the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary. The doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are...
Roosevelt Myles Finally Exonerated
After enduring a painful 22-year wait for a hearing, Roosevelt Myles on Monday, December 5, was exonerated in a Chicago courtroom when Judge Carol Howard threw out his conviction, nearly 30 years after he was wrongfully arrested and charged with killing a teenager on the West Side in 1992. It...
Ja’Mal Green, 8 Black aldermen take top ballot spots in city election
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green and eight Black aldermen on Tuesday, December 6, won the coveted top spots on the ballot for the city’s mayoral and aldermanic elections on February 28, 2023, hoping to boost their chances in a crowded field of candidates. During an open lottery at...
Timuel D. Black Foundation announces opening of exhibit in Bronzeville
Community members, educators, friends, and creatives will gather on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM, to celebrate and amplify the legacy of the late Dr. Timuel D. Black (Dec. 7, 1918-Oct. 13, 2021). The occasion will serve as a meet and greet reception to bring together those actively working to carry on Black’s legacy of civic activism, oral history, and educational reform in the pursuit of social justice.
Bishop Ford’s former mansion traveled by flatbed on King Drive 45 years ago
Chicago’s iconic Martin Luther King Drive has seen numerous Bud Billiken Parades, festivals, demonstrations and marches in its rich history. But 45 years ago on December 18, 1977, a two-story, 14-room, 120-ton mansion with marble fireplaces was placed on a huge flatbed and driven down King Drive in a dramatic scene that rivaled any showstopping parade float.
Chicago Bulls lose to the Atlanta Hawks on buzzer-beater
After earning a blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, December 10, at the United Center, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Atlanta Hawks 123-122 in overtime, on Sunday, December 11, on the road. The Bulls led by one over the Hawks with 0.5 seconds left in OT but...
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Habilitative Systems’ Second Annual Race and Health Equity Awards to honor five champions of health justice
Habilitative Systems Inc. (HSI) will hold its second annual Race and Health Equity Awards on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago. This year’s honorees include:. David Ansell, MD, MPH,...
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
Holiday favorite “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” returns
CAST MEMBERS FROM “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” enjoy a lively conversation around the dinner table. (Photos by Liz Lauren). Lookingglass Theatre Company announces the cast for the return of Chicago’s beloved holiday tradition, “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” The ensemble cast features Lookingglass ensemble members Kasey Foster as Ballerina and Anthony Irons as Goblin; with Christopher Donahue as Nursemaid; John Gregorio as Rat; and Adeoye as Tin Soldier. Original music for “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” is composed by ensemble member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Shramen Ghosh (Conductor/Piano), Juan Horie (Cello), Pascal Innocenti (Violin), Dalia Chin (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).
Clark Road Baptist Church makes donation to Grace Beyond Borders during live concert recording
On November 27th, the Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Live Recording Concert featuring Pastor Pharis Evans, Jr., the mass choir and loved ones. Before a packed crowd of hundreds, Evans paused to acknowledge the efforts of the organization Grace Beyond Borders. Led and founded 10 years ago by...
Three Illinois Lottery players win $200,000 each on Powerball
Christmas has come early for three lucky Illinois Lottery players. That’s because they’re each holding a Powerball ticket worth $200,000. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $200,000 each for the Saturday, December 3 drawing. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball 7.
Illinois Lottery to spread gifting cheer this Holiday Season
Second Annual Toy Drive to Beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois. Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springﬁeld and Chicago to beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois.
Indiana man arrested on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
An Indiana man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
‘Queens Of The Policy’ marks the triumphant return of live theater to the Harold Washington Cultural Center, December 9-16
The Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC) will mark a brand-new milestone as the gem of Chicago with the opening of Queens of the Policy for a limited run, December 9-16. The stage play, hosted by Global Director and Executive Producer Jimalita Tillman, marks the triumphant return of live theater to HWCC, in the wake of the economic shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic ending.
Chicagoans support Warnock
As the nation holds its collective political breath while awaiting the outcome of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, today we reflect on two bold, brave Black men responding to a divinely ordered, interconnected mission: Chicagoan Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., and Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – also a minister running for re-election in one of the nation’s southern states still beset by its uncomfortable legacy of slavery, segregation, voting-rights inequality, and racial injustice.
Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago
A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
Chicago’s Christmas Ship sailing to Navy Pier December 3rd
More than 1,200 Chicago families will receive free Christmas trees to brighten the holiday season when Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, serving again this year as Chicago’s Christmas Ship, returns to Navy Pier on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The joyful tradition of serving the city’s communities continues for the 23rd...
22 Chicago organizations receive grants to improve health care
22 Chicago organizations are among those statewide recently awarded grants through two programs that together provided nearly $3 million this year to help improve the oral and overall health of Illinoisans. These grant programs aiming to improve health care across the state through education and access to quality care are...
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
