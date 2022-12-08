ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Downtown Redmond Link earns Envision Platinum Award for sustainable infrastructure

Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) has awarded Sound Transit’s Downtown Redmond Link Extension an Envision Platinum Award for sustainable infrastructure for going above and beyond to deliver improvements to the social, economic, and environmental conditions of its community.

The Downtown Redmond Link project is the first transit project in the Pacific Northwest to receive verification by ISI, and only the ninth Envision Platinum-rated transportation project in the nation. Envision is an internationally recognized rating system for sustainable infrastructure projects. This award is issued following a comprehensive independent peer-review process conducted and overseen by ISI that verified the project accomplishments. The evaluation assessed the project’s performance across 64 sustainability criteria addressing a wide range of indicators including: community, quality of life, management, planning, materials, energy, water, environmental impacts, emissions, and resilience.

“We are pleased to announce an Envision Platinum Award for the Downtown Redmond Link Extension project. The high level of stakeholder engagement, the emphasis on renewable energy sources, and the importance given to protecting the environment during construction are among the sustainable achievements that have set this project apart,” said Melissa Peneycad, ISI managing director.

The award is the result of collaboration between the Sound Transit project team and Sustainability group, and the project’s Design Builder Stacy Witbeck/Kuney, a Joint Venture, Jacobs, the lead design team, and WSP the project’s design-build project manager (DBPM). Initially the project committed to Envision Silver, but through their extensive collaboration, the project team was able to achieve the highest level — Envision Platinum.

The Downtown Redmond Link Extension is the first Sound Transit project to complete Envision verification. The Federal Way Link Extension is also pursuing Envision verification, which is anticipated for all of Sound Transit’s future light rail expansion projects.

“Doing this well on the first attempt at Envision verification is testament to Sound Transit’s long and deep commitment to excellence in sustainability,” said Kimberly Farley, Sound Transit Chief System Officer. “We are proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing our work to provide environmentally friendly public transit that connects people throughout the Puget Sound region to where they live, work and play.”

“SWK and Jacobs are excited to achieve Envision Platinum for the Sound Transit Downtown Redmond Link Extension project. Exceeding the original goal of Envision Silver and earning Envision Platinum recognition is a testament to the collective vision of Sound Transit, WSP, SWK and Jacobs and their pursuit of continual sustainability improvement,” said Zach Adams, SWK Deputy Project Manager. “We are very proud to be a part of this tremendous effort to advance more sustainable and resilient infrastructure and deliver a project that adds lasting value to the region.”

The 3.4-mile Downtown Redmond Link Extension adds two new light rail stations in southeast Redmond – the Marymoor Village Station near Marymoor Park, and the Downtown Redmond station serving the residential and retail core. The project includes 1,400 parking stalls at the Marymoor Village Station. More information about the project is at https://www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/downtown-redmond-link-extension.

Learn more about Sound Transit’s commitment to sustainability at https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/environment-sustainability.

