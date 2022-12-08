A Beautiful Assist: Winged Wheel Podcast Helping Jamie Daniels Foundation Make Strides in Battle Against Substance Use Disorder

Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a reinforcement
This morning at practice for the Detroit Red Wings, forward Robby Fabbri could be seen wearing a normal practice jersey, meaning he is no longer wearing his blue non-contact jersey. This week's hottest stories. Fabbri is expected to return next month roughly sometime after the 1st of the year. Fabbri...
Dylan Larkin sustains injury, out Wednesday night
Dylan Larkin left tonight’s game for the Detroit Red Wings in their 1-0 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining an injury to his hand while blocking a shot. Derek LaLonde announced Larkin will be out for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Losing Larkin is a big loss to this Red Wings team as he is the teams leading point scorer with 27 points. This season he has 10 goals and 17 assists. LaLonde said they would be calling someone up from Grand Rapids to replace Larkin. Joe Veleno finished the game centering the first line replacing Larkin.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes LinesOffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN to the Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina HurricanesWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings will return home for a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. The Red Wings just finished up a four-game road trip against the Dallas Stars, a game they lost in overtime 3-2. The Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and David Perron. They finished the four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 record and a much-needed 5 points against some very good teams. Now let’s look at how they’ll line up tonight against the Hurricanes.
Steven Kampfer Recalled from Grand Rapids to bring Defensive Depth
The Detroit Red Wings announced today that they had recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Grand Rapids Griffins. They have placed defenseman Robert Hagg on injured reserve retroactively to December 8th. This week's hottest stories. Steven Kampfer Brings Defensive Help. Robert Hagg got hurt in the Red Wings’ loss to...
Jets QB Mike White wears ‘interesting’ shirt prior to matchup vs. Detroit Lions
If you would have said that Mike White would be the New York Jets‘ starting quarterback by the time Week 15 of the 2022 season rolled around, most people would have assumed that something had gone very wrong. But, that is not the case as White has actually played rather well for a Jets team that is still in the playoff hunt with a 7-6 record. Up next for White and the Jets is a matchup against the red-hot Detroit Lions. On Monday, White spoke to the media and he was wearing an “interesting” t-shirt.
