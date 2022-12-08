ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP

By Jessica De Nova via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qJsQ_0jby4DkL00

A Southern California street-racing promoter allegedly ran a ticket-fixing scheme that got hundreds of citations for vehicle violations dismissed, California Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday.

Authorities say Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta forged stamps and signatures of law enforcement officers - some of them retired - to clear citations for illegal modifications and smog-check violations among others.

Sanchez-Peralta came to the attention of law enforcement in part by advertising his services online. It also raised further questions when names of retired officers showed up on some paperwork.

Conversations on social media released by law enforcement show him charging $300 to get some tickets cleared.

He was arrested and charged in Orange County with nearly three dozen felonies in August.

LAPD is ramping up patrols to stop dangerous street takeovers and street racing over the Thanksgiving holiday week.

"What they were doing was procuring false legal stamps, having them made," said Capt. Gil Campa with the CHP. "Basically falsifying officers' signatures on the back of citations. They would take that citation to a law enforcement office to show it was corrected and it was processed at that point through the court system."

Now investigators have identified and arrested 27 drivers accused of using his services.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say more than 250 tickets issued during street-racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange counties were illegally cleared by the street-racing promoter.

As to whether actual members of law enforcement investigation helped out with the scheme? The CHP says the matter remains under investigation.

Comments / 24

francisco l.
4d ago

hahahahahah hahahahah welcome to America,,,keep talking garbage about other countries about their people been corrupted,,,,,we have are own homegrown,,,,,KARMA IS UNIVERSAL

Reply(3)
7
Todd Roberts
3d ago

A fix it ticket should only be cleared by going to a CHP office and getting it cleared period. Any police officer should not be allowed to sign off on it. Way to much favoritism going on by Law Enforcement friends and family!

Reply(3)
5
DieselDave
4d ago

How stupid can he be to advertise on social media…… Duh 🙄

Reply
16
Related
CBS LA

Bystander dies days after Santa Ana shooting; Police seek info

A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora, was pronounced dead on Friday, Dec. 9.Officers determined that suspects in a white sedan fired at two male juveniles at the scene, inadvertently striking Mora. The juveniles ran into the parking lot. They were not injured.Investigators believe the shooting was possibly gang-related, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept. Detectives are seeking witnesses and information related to the case and released video of the incident.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245- 8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. This case is eligible for the Gang Reward Program.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Carson

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Carson early Sunday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 21300 block of Alameda Street.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information readily available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Now, shooting is a homicide

A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber

LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley

A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause. 
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LITTLEROCK, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy