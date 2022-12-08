ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

WNBA star Brittney Griner a generational talent on the court

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwRkY_0jby3Iyv00

PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner’s 10-month imprisonment in Russia on drug charges came to an end on Thursday, spreading relief and joy across the sports world and beyond.

It’s unknown if and when she might return to a basketball court. But if she does, women’s basketball will get back a generational talent.

On the court, Griner was a dominant force in leading Baylor to the 2012 NCAA championship, then went onto stardom as a lanky anchor for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and as a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

The 6-foot-9 center is known for her ability to dunk, once a rarity in the women’s game. Griner holds the NCAA record with 18 dunks and has 13 since joining the WNBA in 2014. She has five more in WNBA All-Star Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCNLO_0jby3Iyv00

But Griner’s impact on the game goes far beyond her ability to throw the ball down from over the rim.

Defensively, she’s arguably the best women’s player ever.

Griner blocked more shots than eight teams as a WNBA rookie and has kept swatting shots throughout her nine-year pro career. She holds WNBA records for most blocks in a season (129) and a game (11).

Griner’s ability to block shots and her agility on the court helped her win the WNBA defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons (2014-15) and earned her a spot on the WNBA’s all-defensive team six times — three each on first and second teams.

Griner has been as much of a force at the offensive end. She became the first true center to lead the WNBA in scoring in 2017 and did it again in 2019, averaging more than 20 points each season.

Griner has averaged 17.7 points while shooting 56% from the floor and averages 7.6 rebounds per game in her career.

The combination of skills has earned Griner six WNBA All-Star Game appearances. She didn’t play in 2017 due to injury, and the games in 2016 and 2020 were not played.

Griner was a key part of the Mercury team that won the 2014 WNBA championship, won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has been a part of two world championship gold medal teams.

A testament to Griner’s impact: the Mercury went 15-21 while she was detained during the 2022 season after reaching the WNBA finals the year before.

Now Griner is finally headed home. The 2023 WNBA season starts in May, when she will likely go back to dominating the game.

___

AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 38

andrew christison
4d ago

Trading the merchant of death for her is like trading sugar for shi_ should have got our Marine back

Reply
8
Related
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia

Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseLeBron James Pens Letter Calling For...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
FOX Sports

Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home: 'I want to talk'

WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. "I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk," Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
CBS Philly

Brittney Griner plays basketball for first time since leaving Russian prison

As WNBA star Brittney Griner recovers at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, her agent says she played basketball for the first time since her release from a Russian prison.Griner hit the court at Fort Sam in Houston, where she is undergoing medical evaluations and spending time with family. Her first move was a dunk, ESPN reports.Griner, who played in Russia during the WNBA offseason, returned to the U.S. on Friday morning after a prisoner swap with Russia. Roger Carstens, the Biden administration's top hostage negotiator, told CNN on Sunday that Griner "probably spent 12 hours just talking" on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SB Nation

Brittney Griner is back on the court but a long way from back to normal

Brittney Griner is safe and at home. That is our most paramount concern. Period. With this in mind, it is natural for the human mind to ponder: what comes next for the seven-time All-Star? After spending nearly ten months in Russian captivity, how will Griner cope with her experiences? And will she ever lace up a pair of sneakers again?
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Thank God She's Home:' Brittney Griner's Former Coach Celebrates Homecoming

A North Texas coach is celebrating Brittney Griner's return. Damion McKinney coached the Houston native during high school and college and has maintained a friendship with her since then. “Brittney is a lovable, magnetic person so when you're around Brittney for five minutes, you fall in love with her personality...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Brittney Griner returns to basketball workouts, expected to make statement

Brittney Griner appears to be ready to get right back to her civilian life routine. The 32-year-old WNBA legend boarded a plane on Friday, Dec. 9 to bring he back home from a nearly 10-month stint in a Russian prison. She reportedly was anxious to speak with the ambassador who escorted her home along with members of the flight crew because she wanted to hear and speak English since all she’d been hearing for the past 10 months was Russian.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Henry's position coach targets top job with Titans' help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry absolutely believes his position coach Tony Dews would make a great head coach in the NFL. Henry just has one request. “Hopefully he can stay with me as long as he can until then,” Henry said. Dews is the assistant coach the Tennessee Titans sent with pro scouting director Brian Gardner to Atlanta in May to the NFL’s first session of a program designed to boost minority candidates for head coaching and general manager jobs.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski promised to conduct a national search for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. He found the new guy just across the state line. The Boilermakers announced Tuesday they had hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach less than a week after Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. Walters’ formal introduction is scheduled for Wednesday. “From an early point in the search process, coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference,” Bobinski said in a statement. “His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.” Walters was a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, which goes to the Bowl Subdivision’s top assistant coach. He called plays for a defense that allowed the nation’s fewest points, second-fewest total yards and the second-fewest yards rushing in the Big Ten last season. The Illini went 8-4, holding opponents in seven wins to 10 or fewer points and to seven or fewer points in five wins.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy