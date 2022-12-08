ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
New Report Reveals Business Stressors

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
MINNESOTA STATE
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
MINNESOTA STATE
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Department of Public Safety Has A Way To Make Their Job Safer

You know, every once in a while someone in government comes up with a pretty good idea and this is a great example of just that. I would think that one of the most nerve racking things for any law enforcement when making a traffic stop standing beside the car as the driver digs through all the different compartments in their car attempting to locate their registration and insurance, etc. info.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

