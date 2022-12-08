Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vintage Snowmobile Show Coming to St. Stephen on February 4th
Calling all snowmobile enthusiasts, this event is one you are going to want to make sure you get onto your 2023 calendar. The St. Stephen River Runners 5th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show is going to be taking place at Trobec's Bar and Grill and presented by Miller Buick & GMC:
Jolly Trolley Food Drive at St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores Again
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Jolly Trolley Food Drive is back on again this year. Metro Bus is teaming up with several companies to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations. Cash donations have five times the purchasing power for food shelves than they do for retail customers. The...
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
GoFundMe Started for Boike Family that Lost Son in Crash.
My heart goes out to the family, friends, teammates and all who knew Charlie Boike. There are never the right words to say during a tragic loss such as this. It is felt by the community and impacts so much. That's the feel I got when the story broke about...
St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
This Handsome Guy, JoJo, Needs A Home And Family
Say hello to Jojo! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer so not much is known about his past. Jojo is a big, energetic boy who tends to jump on people when he gets excited but is otherwise calm and mellow. He gets along well with other dogs...
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
Truck Stuck on Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Commuters in East St. Cloud had to find another route Tuesday morning after a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks. The St. Cloud Fire Department were called around 6:30 a.m. to East St. Germain Street after a truck with a ruptured fuel tank got stuck on the tracks.
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Exactly How Cold is Minnesota? No joke, This Gives Hilarious Example! [Video]
There's not many cold jokes you haven't heard if you live in Minnesota or should I saw MinneSNOWta! Maybe you've heard about the different seasons we have here in Minnesota "almost winter, winter, almost summer and road construction". How cold is it in Minnesota, so cold that taking an icy walk on the lake is snow problem!
New Report Reveals Business Stressors
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
Rain, Snow, Sleet Will Fall Across Minnesota Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow, sleet, and rain will make its way across Minnesota Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the main change from the previous forecast is for less freezing rain and more sleet. Areas in west central and north central Minnesota will see more snow. There is a...
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MN Department of Public Safety Has A Way To Make Their Job Safer
You know, every once in a while someone in government comes up with a pretty good idea and this is a great example of just that. I would think that one of the most nerve racking things for any law enforcement when making a traffic stop standing beside the car as the driver digs through all the different compartments in their car attempting to locate their registration and insurance, etc. info.
St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0