Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties

A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief

A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
OLEAN, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report

BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Marilyn T. Wise

Marilyn T. Wise, 87, of Dunkirk died Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 3, 1935 in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Barney and Bernice (Wierczynski) Rafan. A resident of Dunkirk for most of her...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident

A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford PD Seeks Help in Identifying Couple

The City of Bradford Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two potential shoplifting suspects. Police posted two photos from surveillance cameras that appear to show the couple stealing from Valu Hardware. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Bradford Police.
BRADFORD, PA

