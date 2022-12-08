Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
Rochester man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle on NYS Thruway
A Rochester man was arrested Saturday afternoon after attempting to flee from state police in a stolen vehicle on the New York State Thruway.
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
Florida woman arrested in connection to Jamestown traffic stop that found fentanyl
Elina Martinez, 64, of Miami was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more fentanyl.
Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
Two women charged for alleged involvement in stabbing another woman inside Buffalo Public School
Following a stabbing incident inside a Buffalo Public School on Thursday, two women have been arrested and charged with assault. Read more here:
wellsvillesun.com
Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief
A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
Buffalo teen in critical condition following shooting on Thomas Street
Police said the 17-year-old was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle on the first block of Thomas Street just before midnight Monday night.
wesb.com
Homeless Man Arrested After Shoplifting and Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle
A homeless man is facing charges after a car chase in Chautauqua County. According to police reports, 32-year-old Jonathan King allegedly stole a car in Jamestown, then shoplifted from the Lakewood Walmart, after which he led Lakewood-Busti Police on a vehicle pursuit. Officers apprehended King after he got stuck in...
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
explore venango
Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Marilyn T. Wise
Marilyn T. Wise, 87, of Dunkirk died Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 3, 1935 in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Barney and Bernice (Wierczynski) Rafan. A resident of Dunkirk for most of her...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
wesb.com
Bradford PD Seeks Help in Identifying Couple
The City of Bradford Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two potential shoplifting suspects. Police posted two photos from surveillance cameras that appear to show the couple stealing from Valu Hardware. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Bradford Police.
