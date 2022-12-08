Read full article on original website
Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
Opinion: Universal human rights include everyone
This Syrian couple who came to the U.S. as refugees shows the importance of our human rights. Read more here.
Opinion: Supreme Court Should Respect California Voters’ Desire for Stronger Pork Laws
As a veterinarian, it’s not only my duty but my passion to care about animals. When I see their mistreatment, I feel compelled to do something about it. I was one of nearly 400 veterinarians and animal welfare scientists who signed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of California’s farm animal protection law, which ended the practice of confining pigs in small cages known as gestation crates.
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
Americans need to find a better balance of individual and collective rights: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- It’s my right. I have an absolute right to do this. You’re trampling on my rights. Those are a common cri de coeur in contemporary America. In 2021, when airlines required masks, thousands of passengers threatened, insulted or assaulted flight attendants, claiming they had a right not to mask up.
ScienceBlog.com
Conflicting motives govern sense of fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
How Wokeness Hurts Philanthropy | Opinion
Giving philanthropically is not just about economics. It stems from belief in the organization that you're giving to.
