The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are currently 9-18 in 27 games. However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, so they have been playing better over the last five days. On Tuesday morning, Shams...
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers have not been a good team this season, and there's no doubt that they are a team that has a long way to go before they make the playoffs. Though they have two extremely talented players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it is clear that the team needs to fill out the rest of the roster to truly get far in the Western Conference.
The NBA has one of the most commonly contested GOAT debates of perhaps any major sports league. Most fans claim and recognize Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time, but the support for LeBron James' case continues to grow. The debate is now often between those two superstars, which is perhaps excluding some other deserving candidates.
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
LeBron James is one of the best players that the game of basketball has ever seen. He has already scrawled his name all over the history books over his 20-year career and is about to put the cherry on top of it by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, unseating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the record.
