ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup.

Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup, expressed his condolences to the family of the worker.

“Right now, it’s still under investigation and what happened and how it occurred. And obviously, it’s something that we feel very sad about,” Al Khater said.

The worker was a Filipino man who was fixing lights at Sealine Beach resort, a compound of villas, U.S.-based sports website The Athletic reported. It said he slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a forklift and fell headfirst against concrete. The compound served as the training base for the Saudi team, before its elimination during the group stage.

Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny over conditions for migrant workers who have done the labor in the country's massive building campaign for the World Cup, including $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure.

Last week, a senior official in Qatar's World Cup organization, Hassan al-Thawadi, put the number of worker deaths during construction for the tournament "between 400 and 500," a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, in which al-Thawadi is the secretary general, later said he was referring to figures of work-related deaths from 2014-2020 nationwide, not specifically for the World Cup.

Qatari officials had earlier said there were three work-related fatalities during construction of stadiums for the tournament, along with 37 other deaths of stadium construction workers not related to their work. Rights groups have said those statistics are incomplete, saying Qatar does not count deaths outside the work sites but caused by working conditions like extreme summer heat.

Al Khater, the chief executive officer of Qatar 2022, said construction worker deaths in Qatar were proportional to those in other countries.

“We find that Qatar is like any country in the world who has deaths in the construction industry,” he said. “Unfortunately, people have failed to put that into context.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara — (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic...
WHIO Dayton

Secret to Argentina's run to the World Cup final: More than just Messi

LUSAIL, Qatar — At the end of the semifinal symphony that he had conducted, after the bear hugs and amid the instant euphoria, Lionel Messi shuffled into place. He had just been named the "man of the match," the star of a show that lifted Argentina into a World Cup final. But as celebrations took shape, he became merely one of 26. He threw his right arm around Rodrigo De Paul and his left around Nicolás Tagliafico. He blended in as Argentine players, shoulder-to-shoulder in a straight line facing their fans, bounded up and down, rejoicing and singing.
WVNews

AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...
WHIO Dayton

Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of...
WHIO Dayton

UK sends helicopters to small boat in distress in Channel

LONDON — (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday. Britain’s coastguard is coordinating a rescue operation involving the navy, border officers, and Kent police. The...
WHIO Dayton

Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime...
WHIO Dayton

As Tigray calms, Ethiopia sees growing conflict in Oromia

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — As one deadly conflict in Ethiopia begins to calm, another is growing, challenging a government that's eager to persuade the international community to lift sanctions and revive what was once one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. Even as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy