Sono Motors launches Hail Mary purchase campaign to keep Sion solar EV alive
Hours after posting its Q3 2022 results, Sono Motors CEOs and cofounders Jona Christians and Laurin Hahn offered a public statement outlining the financial struggles of its Sion solar EV program, which now teeters on the edge of being scrapped so the company can focus on its revenue-generating B2B solar technology business. Before it gives up however, the Sono team has launched a 50 day campaign called #saveSion which implores its community of reservation holders to commit to a solar EV purchase to help kick off a 12-month journey to get the Sion into production.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Italian E-Scooter Startup WOW Updates Model Range For 2023
Electric vehicles, particularly small scooters and commuter motorbikes, are exploding in popularity across Asia and Europe. These tiny runabouts are proving to be sustainable and more affordable alternatives to internal-combustion-powered two-wheelers thanks to the growing charging infrastructure and improving battery technology. This has given birth to countless EV startups releasing...
Volkswagen and Enel X Way launch Ewiva to build Italy’s largest high-power charging network
Joint-Venture Ewiva aims to build a high-power charging (HPC) network of 3,000 charging points across Italy. Rome / Wolfsburg – The Volkswagen Group and Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s company dedicated to electric mobility, announced the launch of their equally-owned joint venture Ewiva, which aims to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in Italy, promoting the development of a reliable and capillary high-power charging (HPC) network across the country. Today’s announcement and opening of the first Ewiva’s premium recharging station in Rome mark the successful continuation of the close cooperation between the Enel Group and Volkswagen to provide a full e-mobility ecosystem in Italy.
Construction group PCL launches solar divisions in the US, Canada and Australia
Construction group PCL has launched a dedicated solar division called PCL Solar with branches in the US, Canada and Australia. The creation of the division and its growth will support the increased demand for solar projects in the US, in particular due to the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act last August which is set to accelerate the country’s appetite for solar PV in the coming years.
The future of solar EVs is called into question
Due to recent economic turbulence, the future of solar EVs is being called into question. This morning, Sono Motors reservation holders were hit with a shocking notification; the company is on the verge of abandoning its solar electric vehicle project due to a lack of funds. A few weeks prior, solar EV brand Aptera announced that they would be making yet another prototype variation and pushing back its production start date. And while Lightyear Motors has begun producing its Lightyear 0 solar EVs, it is far from the scale many hoped for. So is this the end of solar EVs? It’s not immediately clear.
Rivian, Mercedes Scrap Plans for Electric Van Production in Europe
IRVINE, Calif. – Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has today announced it is pausing plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and will, therefore, no longer pursue the Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz. This Memorandum of Understanding was signed in September 2022. RJ Scaringe, Chief Executive Officer of...
NIO Rolls 300,000th Car Off Production Line
On December 12, 2022, the 300,000th car of NIO rolled off a production line at its Second Advanced Manufacturing Base. Since the production of its first smart EV in May 2018, NIO has been breaking records of production speed and is dedicated to building up its production capacity. Moreover, the production of the 300,000th car marked another milestone for the company’s all-around growth in 2022. This year, it started the delivery of products derived from its second-generation product platform NT2.0, namely ET7, ES7, and ET5. The delivered volume of these new models has been increasing steadily. NIO will launch five models to meet the customers’ diverse needs in the first half of 2023.
France Launches Program To Help Independent Fuel Stations Electrify
The vast majority of electric charging stations are located in cities. That's no secret to EV owners. Consequently, this urban-based charging network doesn’t bode well for the travel prospects of future EV models. France is introducing a new incentive program for that reason, helping suburban and rural fuel stations electrify.
The Netherlands is the ideal breeding ground for green tech startups
The Netherlands is one of the best places in the world for startups and businesses working on green tech. Managing the climate is deeply rooted in Dutch culture. With nearly a third of its land below sea level, the country has been highly-adaptive to environmental challenges — finding ways to turn them into opportunities for technological growth.
