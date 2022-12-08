On December 12, 2022, the 300,000th car of NIO rolled off a production line at its Second Advanced Manufacturing Base. Since the production of its first smart EV in May 2018, NIO has been breaking records of production speed and is dedicated to building up its production capacity. Moreover, the production of the 300,000th car marked another milestone for the company’s all-around growth in 2022. This year, it started the delivery of products derived from its second-generation product platform NT2.0, namely ET7, ES7, and ET5. The delivered volume of these new models has been increasing steadily. NIO will launch five models to meet the customers’ diverse needs in the first half of 2023.

