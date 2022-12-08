Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
newyorkupstate.com
Where is Upstate New York? TikTok tries to find the answer (videos)
It’s possibly the argument Upstate New Yorkers love the most, next to who gets the most snow. Ask 10 different people where Upstate New York is and you’re bound to get 10 different answers they will assure you is the correct one. This never-ending discussion has flared up...
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
newyorkupstate.com
Odds of ‘impactful winter storm’ rising for Upstate NY, but big questions remain
Update: The National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm watch for much of Central New York and the Southern Tier for Thursday and Friday. Syracuse, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing forecasters agree on about an impending winter storm late this week in Upstate New York, it’s this: We have a lot of questions.
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
newyorkupstate.com
People to know in NY cannabis: Kristina Adduci Lopez
Kristina Adduci Lopez is the CEO and founder of House of Puff, a women-owned and Latina-led company in the cannabis product space. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the...
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
What Upstate NY airports are among those with most delays in the nation?
Two airports in Upstate New York are among the 30 airports with the most delays in the U.S., according to a recent list from Stacker. Albany International Airport ranked No. 29 for delays and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked No. 27. The list includes a total of 100 airports. Stacker...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
East Rochester to vote on new Byrne Dairy location Tuesday
The now-vacant Potter House on E. Linden Road currently sits on the proposed location.
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at all Walmart stores.
newyorkupstate.com
Another messy winter storm could be headed for Upstate NY
Update: Odds of a storm for Upstate New York are rising, but there’s a lot forecasters are still grappling with. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A messy winter storm, with a mixture of rain and snow, is looking more likely for much of Upstate New York at the end of the week.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
newyorkupstate.com
A breakdown of NY’s cannabis regulations from Foley Hoag
Foley Hoag, an international law firm, has shared their comprehensive summary of the draft regulations covering NY’s cannabis industry published in November. New York, both through the CCB and the Office of Cannabis Management (“OCM”), has created a marketplace that is certainly not free of complexity. Indeed, CCB had initially issued hundreds of cultivation licenses without any regulatory guidance, only to issue written guidance (not formally promulgated regulations), halfway through the cultivation season that included strict rules regarding cross-ownership and lending opportunities for those with direct and indirect interests in licenses, i.e., what New York refers to as true parties of interest. The same can be said for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (“CAURD”) application process (with 36 CAURD applicants receiving approval at the 11/21/22 meeting), which, despite having regulations formally developed by OCM and adopted by the CCB, still oftentimes saw drastic changes to guidance issued by OCM related to material aspects of the application. For instance, after the application period for CAURD applicants closed, OCM issued renewed guidance identifying, among other things, that no prospective owner or TPI of a CAURD applicant can hold an interest in any cultivation/processing license 1 (including outside of New York state). In short, New York’s rules are complicated, winding, at times contradictory, and complex.
newyorkupstate.com
Hunter illegally kills bear in Central New York wildlife refuge
A hunter killed a black bear last month in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, refuge biologists say it is the first confirmed sighting of a black bear within the refuge’s boundaries. DEC conservation officers working a...
Comments / 0