Foley Hoag, an international law firm, has shared their comprehensive summary of the draft regulations covering NY’s cannabis industry published in November. New York, both through the CCB and the Office of Cannabis Management (“OCM”), has created a marketplace that is certainly not free of complexity. Indeed, CCB had initially issued hundreds of cultivation licenses without any regulatory guidance, only to issue written guidance (not formally promulgated regulations), halfway through the cultivation season that included strict rules regarding cross-ownership and lending opportunities for those with direct and indirect interests in licenses, i.e., what New York refers to as true parties of interest. The same can be said for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (“CAURD”) application process (with 36 CAURD applicants receiving approval at the 11/21/22 meeting), which, despite having regulations formally developed by OCM and adopted by the CCB, still oftentimes saw drastic changes to guidance issued by OCM related to material aspects of the application. For instance, after the application period for CAURD applicants closed, OCM issued renewed guidance identifying, among other things, that no prospective owner or TPI of a CAURD applicant can hold an interest in any cultivation/processing license 1 (including outside of New York state). In short, New York’s rules are complicated, winding, at times contradictory, and complex.

1 DAY AGO