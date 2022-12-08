Read full article on original website
Digiday
CMOs at Mastercard, NHL, Zola will focus on community building, virtual worlds, retention incentives and more in 2023
The end of the year is always a mad dash to finish work ahead of the holidays — and this year is no exception. Getting back into work in early January, it can be difficult to remember what everyone was talking about before the family festivities (and drama). To make sure we’d have a good sense of what marketers expect to focus on in the New Year, we spoke with CMOs about the big topics they expect to focus on in 2023.
Digiday
Why esports betting companies are leaning into original content to raise awareness about their services
As esports betting companies approach an audience relatively unfamiliar with gambling, they are investing in original content in a bid to educate users and spread the word about their offerings. In recent years, sports betting has exploded in the United States thanks to a favorable Supreme Court decision that handed...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Digiday
The brand forecast for affiliate and partner marketing in 2023
The traditional marketing funnel has more recently been seen as not always an accurate representation of the way many consumers shop, as awareness, interest, decision and action are generally representative of the pre-purchase phase of the customer journey. With this, brands and retailers must then identify how to connect with customers across each stage of the funnel, and that leads them to the affiliate and partner marketing space.
Digiday
‘You have to do a different way of marketing’: How Digitas’ Danisha Lomax challenges the industry’s DE&I efforts
Danisha Lomax is asking creative agencies to put their money where their mouths are and maintain the diversity, equity and inclusion momentum that started two years ago. In fact, it’s her job as newly appointed evp, head of client inclusivity and impact at Digitas North America. The 38-year-old has...
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: Marketers plan to take more of their ad dollars to TikTok, Instagram for their holiday marketing
The holiday season is when brands and retailers really ramp up marketing. Regardless of what they’ve done up until this point in 2022, many have likely saved the best of what they’ve got for last. To find out what that looks like this year, Digiday+ Research surveyed 56...
Digiday
Marketing Briefing: Inflation pushes marketers to value messaging and ongoing sales promotions as they court ‘savvy shoppers’
Marketers are touting value more this holiday season with fixed prices and ongoing sales as inflation continues to make shopping more difficult for consumers this year. Last month, for example, Walmart rolled out ads that claimed consumers could get “the same incredible feast for the same incredible price as last year” for holiday meals. Walmart isn’t alone in wanting to appeal to people with fixed pricing on some items amid rising costs. Canadian chain Pizza Pizza is taking a similar albeit more humorous approach, offering the chance for people to “lock in” a rate for their pizza delivery. And natural supplement manufacturer Now worked with ad agency Hanson Dodge to create a strategy to focus on value as inflation was emerging. These are just to name a few examples, of course.
CoinTelegraph
Marketing strategies to help thrive after the bear market
Any investor will tell you that a bear market is a natural part of the investment cycle. But why do so many people opt out of their investments as soon as the market declines? Have we not yet seen the potential benefits one can reap in buying the dip?. The...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: Brands brace for lower sales into 2023, but don’t plan to offer steeper discounts
Shoppers might be out in full force this holiday season despite the dip in the economy, but brands are gearing up for a hit to their bottom lines in the fourth quarter and heading into next year. This is according to a Digiday+ Research survey of 62 brand professionals. Although...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
Digiday
‘Conservative, not dystopian’: IAB Europe economist Daniel Knapp’s ad spending outlook for 2023
Looking ahead, the IAB Europe’s chief economist Daniel Knapp is cautiously optimistic about the ad industry’s prospects next year despite headwinds from a hampered economy outlook. There are, however, caveats. Ongoing inflation, higher interest rates and lower stock prices to name a few. So while this year has been a rollercoaster, Knapp doesn’t expect the next one to be any less bumpy.
Business Insider
The importance of driving responsible AI
Organizations are increasingly depending upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist humans in decision making. It can be leveraged by organizations to help improve customer interactions, proactively address risk and fraud, and accelerate time-to-market for goods and services. But these organizations need to be able to understand their AI and ML models before they can be operationalized and used in crucial business processes. Responsible AI has become a requirement for the successful adoption of AI for many organizations.
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
Here’s how top executives reach their sustainability goals amid ESG backlash: ‘Get comfortable with transparency, and you’ll see the rewards later’
How should companies reframe ESG initiatives amid controversy? These executives offer their strategies.
