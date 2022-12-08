(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a new Operation Lone Star task force to track and apprehend gotaways – the term used by Border Patrol agents and law enforcement who illegally enter the U.S. intentionally in between ports of entry to evade law enforcement. Many have criminal records and are single young men of military age, BP agents and law enforcement officers have told The Center Square.

