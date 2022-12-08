ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED: Suitland High School Placed On Lockdown After Reported Shooting

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
Suitland High School Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

Suitland High School in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting was reported on school grounds, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, though no information about a possible gunman or victims was immediately released by school officials or police investigators.

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the incident was a non-fatal shooting.

No other information was released.

According to reports, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department could be seen outside the school shortly after 11 a.m., directing people around and away from the high school campus, while others were canvassing the area for evidence.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that he's been briefed by his security team about the shooting and that "the Maryland State Police has offered its full support to Prince George's County."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

