ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North

Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Lots of firsts in Howell’s win over J.P. Stevens

Morgan Wilkes became the first girl to play and score a varsity goal during Howell-Matawan’s 9-0 win over Edison-J.P. Stevens Metuchen at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. The junior also had several other teammates find the back of the net for the first time in their careers as well including Will Daley, and Aidan Garced, who scored twice in the game. Goaltender Robert Petillo also notched his first varsity win and shutout making nine saves. Each mentioned are juniors.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep basketball starts a new era, but the goals remain the same

It would be easy for St. Peter’s Prep head coach Alex Mirabel to lament about what he no longer has - most notably the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mark Armstrong. But while Armstrong is emerging as a starter at Villanova, back in Jersey City, the Marauders believe they can remain one of the state’s top teams, albeit with a different mindset and roster composition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry

Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees great CC Sabathia hosts holiday party for N.J. kids in need

CC Sabathia may be done pitching, but his nonprofit showed it still knows how to throw a party. The retired Yankees pitcher’s charity — the PitCCh-In Foundation — hosted a holiday event for more than 200 children in need, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowling, games and music at Space Events in Englewood on Monday.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center’s Dillard records quadruple-double in victory over Foundation Collegiate

Life Center’s Reggie Dillard etched his name into the record books on Tuesday night. The senior guard became the second player in program history to record a quadruple-double in Life Center’s 105-40 victory over Foundation Collegiate in Burlington. Dillard posted 15 points, 12 assists, 11 assists, and 10 steals, joining Life Center head coach Keith Brown as the only players in school history to achieve such a feat. Brown scored the program’s first quadruple-double nearly 25 years ago on Dec. 15, 1997.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy