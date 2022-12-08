Read full article on original website
Times girls basketball preview, 2022-23: Ewing, Pennington class of Trenton area
Coming into the 2022-23 Times of Trenton area girls basketball season, there is not much question as to the teams that will be near the the top of the rankings all year. It is pretty much the same with the players: for the most part, the best payers in the area in 2021-22 were underclassmen, which sets us up nicely for a very intriguing season.
No. 4 Gloucester Catholic rolls past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Four different players netted goals for Gloucester Catholic, ranked No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 4-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. Billy Sheridan, Nick Basile, Mike Hoffner and Vincent Squillicioti all scored for Gloucester Catholic (2-0). Billy Stuski...
No. 14 Morris Knolls rolls past No. 9 Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Simone scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over No. 9 Morristown-Beard at Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Ryan Manz, Jake McCloud, and Jack Martinez also tallied goals for Morris-Knolls-Hills (1-1). This game...
Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North
Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
Swimming photos: Passaic Tech vs. Northern Highlands on December 13, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Boys ice hockey: No. 2 Delbarton shuts out No. 5 Bergen Catholic (PHOTOS)
Duncan Stewart and Hayden Bright each had a goal as Delbarton, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Bergen Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-0 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Dante Rodriguez and Nick Faccone each assisted on Stewart’s goal in...
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
Nun who served for 67 years killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Boys Ice Hockey: Lots of firsts in Howell’s win over J.P. Stevens
Morgan Wilkes became the first girl to play and score a varsity goal during Howell-Matawan’s 9-0 win over Edison-J.P. Stevens Metuchen at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. The junior also had several other teammates find the back of the net for the first time in their careers as well including Will Daley, and Aidan Garced, who scored twice in the game. Goaltender Robert Petillo also notched his first varsity win and shutout making nine saves. Each mentioned are juniors.
St. Peter’s Prep basketball starts a new era, but the goals remain the same
It would be easy for St. Peter’s Prep head coach Alex Mirabel to lament about what he no longer has - most notably the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mark Armstrong. But while Armstrong is emerging as a starter at Villanova, back in Jersey City, the Marauders believe they can remain one of the state’s top teams, albeit with a different mindset and roster composition.
Girls Ice Hockey: Teams to watch in the 2022-23 season
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry
Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
NJ Transit awarded $590K grant to study development along possible light rail extension into Bergen
NJ Transit has been awarded a nearly $600,000 federal grant to study transit-oriented development along a long-proposed 9-mile extension of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail into Bergen County. There has been little movement on funding for the “Northern branch” of the light rail, first proposed in the early 2000s, but a...
Yankees great CC Sabathia hosts holiday party for N.J. kids in need
CC Sabathia may be done pitching, but his nonprofit showed it still knows how to throw a party. The retired Yankees pitcher’s charity — the PitCCh-In Foundation — hosted a holiday event for more than 200 children in need, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowling, games and music at Space Events in Englewood on Monday.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
North Bergen MUA takes lead in New Jersey’s plan to combat dirty problem
New Jersey has awarded the North Bergen Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) a draft permit, the first issued by the state, to confront the environmental issue of combined sewers overflows, state officials said. The draft New Jersey Pollutant Discharge System (NJPDES) renewal permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection...
Life Center’s Dillard records quadruple-double in victory over Foundation Collegiate
Life Center’s Reggie Dillard etched his name into the record books on Tuesday night. The senior guard became the second player in program history to record a quadruple-double in Life Center’s 105-40 victory over Foundation Collegiate in Burlington. Dillard posted 15 points, 12 assists, 11 assists, and 10 steals, joining Life Center head coach Keith Brown as the only players in school history to achieve such a feat. Brown scored the program’s first quadruple-double nearly 25 years ago on Dec. 15, 1997.
5-term N.J. mayor no longer eyeing county exec job, endorses a challenger
Doug Palmer’s public flirtation with running for Mercer County executive is over. The five-time Trenton mayor, who retired to private life and consulting in 2010, burst back onto the Mercer political landscape last month with comments that he was considering challenging incumbent, and fellow Democrat, Brian Hughes.
