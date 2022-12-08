ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chiefs CB Albert Lewis selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
After being named a finalist last month, former Kansas City Chiefs CB Albert Lewis is now one of eight inductees selected for enshrinement into the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class.

“This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams, via press release. “Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers.”

A third-round pick out of Grambling State University by the Chiefs in the 1983 NFL draft, Lewis earned four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors in Kansas City. In his 11 seasons with the Chiefs, Lewis appeared in 150 regular season games notching 555 total tackles and 38 interceptions. He’d spend the final five years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders.

Lewis was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame back in 2007. He’s been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons. This was his fourth year selected as a finalist for the BCFHOF.

The 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is presented by the Atlanta Falcons. It will take place on June 10, 2023, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Players will also be recognized at halftime during the HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

