The number of stay-at-home dads is growing in the US. It's a sign that gender roles in corporate America are more flexible than ever.
The trend of dads trading the office for the kids' carpool might be a sign that gender roles aren't as restrictive as they once were.
intheknow.com
Latina employees continue to face a wage gap that’s barely improved since 1989
For 2022, the Equal Pay Day coalition took up a more inclusive methodology to calculate the wage gap more accurately. The first Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 to raise awareness about the gender wage gap between men and women. The average working woman needs to work, full-time, to March 15 to match the pay of an average working man. Over the years, it has become clear that the gap varies among different communities, so other Equal Pay Days have been added to reflect the fact that many women of color have to work much longer into the year to catch up with the pay rates for white men.
Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap
Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid. Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
All South Koreans to become younger as traditional age system scrapped
South Korea is to scrap its traditional method of counting ages and adopt the international standard – a change that that will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life. South Koreans are deemed to be...
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Gen Z’s voting habits are all the proof companies need to act on societal issues
Without the Gen Z vote, the results of the U.S. midterm elections would look very different.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
Phys.org
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement: Report
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
HILDA finds working from home boosts women's job satisfaction more than men's, and that has a downside
The shift to working from home is unlikely to reverse. Data from the HILDA (Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia) Survey released on Monday show the proportion of Australians working “most hours” from home jumped from around 6% before the pandemic to 21% in 2020. Unpublished data available to researchers shows a further jump to 24% in 2021. While the rise was most pronounced in Victoria (which was in lockdown when the 2020 survey was conducted) there were big increases in all states except Tasmania. Working from home increased in every industry but agriculture. It increased the most in industries dominated...
78 Percent of Americans Report Unsafe Behavior Online in New Comcast Cyber Health Report
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Today Comcast released its Xfinity Cyber Health Report that found that more than three in four Americans (78 percent) report risky online behaviors that open them up to cyber threats, such as reusing or sharing passwords, skipping software updates and more – a 14 percent increase from just two years ago. The report combines data from a new consumer survey with national threat data collected by Xfinity’s xFi Advanced Security platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005221/en/ Comcast has Protected Customers from Nearly 10 Billion Cybersecurity Threats Using xFi Advanced Security (Photo: Business Wire)
AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford
More than half of U.S. adults say it’s harder to afford the holiday gifts they want to give this year. Sixty-nine percent of them say they have seen higher prices for holiday gifts in recent months, up from 58% last year, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. And 57% say it has been harder to afford the things they want to give, a dramatic increase from 40% one year ago. The vast majority of those finding it harder to afford gifts say they’ve cut back on giving as a result. Last year, 89-year-old Darlene Huffman used some of her government stimulus money to buy KitchenAid food choppers — which cost around $40 — for her six children. But this year, with the price of gas, groceries and other basics eating into her limited income, Huffman is downsizing. She plans to buy them each a $10 trash can that attaches to the backseat of a car.
MedicalXpress
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
Some pandemic practices are sticking around, like these …
The pandemic disrupted our traditions, practices and pursuits, how we mark milestones, what we do with our time, what's important in routines. It replaced old with new, a kind of new that just might stick.
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
Why state governments are banning TikTok
At least half a dozen states have recently enacted bans on the use of TikTok by state employees and now some federal lawmakers are hoping to ban it nationwide. But why?
Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too
Artists all over the world, regardless of their gender, earn considerably less than professionals in occupations requiring similar levels of education and qualifications. But there’s an additional income penalty for artists who are female. In an analysis of gender differences in the incomes of professional artists in Australia that we undertook in 2020, we found the creative incomes of women were 30% less than those of men. This is true even after allowing for differences in such things as hours worked, education and training, time spent in childcare and so on. This income penalty on women artists was greater than...
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
Violence against women is staggeringly high in South Africa - a different way of thinking about it is needed
South Africa has notoriously high levels of violence against women. The latest police figures show that 10,818 rape cases were reported in the first quarter of 2022. The country has among the highest rape incidence in the world. How can gender-based violence in the country be reduced?. It’s important to...
