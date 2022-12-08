Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Christmas comes early for pets in this N.J. city, thanks to longtime officer
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the animal shelter in Paterson, where John DeCando is busy wrapping presents for 300 cats and dogs who might otherwise find nothing for them when they go sniffing around the tree on Christmas morn. DeCando, Paterson’s longtime chief of animal...
‘Friends’ concerned with JCRA control over Loew’s Jersey, but city says landmark theater won’t be sold
A group that spent decades restoring and revitalizating the historic Loew’s Jersey theater is worried that the transfer of the landmark venue to the city redevelopment agency will be the first step in selling the property. But city officials say the transfer to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA)...
N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon
The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery
A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
Salvation Army helps families battle inflation to give holiday gifts and keep their dignity
For families in hard times, the joy of giving can be hard to afford. That’s especially true this holiday season when inflation has eaten up much of what cash-strapped parents or other loved ones might have spent on something to leave under the tree, according to the real-life Santas of the Salvation Army in New Jersey.
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
N.J.’s youngest, oldest counties ranked by median age
New Jersey’s fountain of youth is firmly entrenched in the trendy, bustling towns along the banks of the Hudson River, while its oldest residents can be found in the county that’s home to America’s oldest seaside resort. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3...
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
NJ Transit awarded $590K grant to study development along possible light rail extension into Bergen
NJ Transit has been awarded a nearly $600,000 federal grant to study transit-oriented development along a long-proposed 9-mile extension of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail into Bergen County. There has been little movement on funding for the “Northern branch” of the light rail, first proposed in the early 2000s, but a...
5 Georgia residents charged in N.J. home invasion in which person was shot
Five Georgia residents have been charged in a New Jersey armed home invasion this summer that left a person seriously wounded by gunfire, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said. Cresskill police first responded to the July 22 crime at a home on Center Street, the office said. The suspects...
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious
Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry
Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
North Bergen MUA takes lead in New Jersey’s plan to combat dirty problem
New Jersey has awarded the North Bergen Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) a draft permit, the first issued by the state, to confront the environmental issue of combined sewers overflows, state officials said. The draft New Jersey Pollutant Discharge System (NJPDES) renewal permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection...
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
