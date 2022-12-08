Michigan at Minnesota odds, picks and predictions

The Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4, 0-1) clash in a Big Ten showdown Thursday in Minneapolis. The opening tip at Williams Arena will be at 9 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Michigan vs. Minnesota odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Michigan lost to Kentucky Sunday (73-69) and heads to Minneapolis with back-to-back losses in tow. The Wolverines were a +8 underdog and stayed with the No. 16 Wildcats by shooting 40% from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Golden Gophers dropped an 89-70 game at No. 4 Purdue Sunday for their 3rd loss in a row. The Gophers are just 7-20 in this calendar year. They are, however, 3-1 straight-up and 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last 4 games against Michigan.

Michigan at Minnesota odds

Moneyline: Michigan -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Minnesota +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Michigan -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Minnesota +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Against the spread (ATS): Michigan -4.5 (-115) | Minnesota +4.5 (-105)

Michigan -4.5 (-115) | Minnesota +4.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Michigan at Minnesota picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan 70, Minnesota 64

Michigan will, but is not worth the risk. PASS.

The Wolverines are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight-up loss. And UM’s last 2 games — both losses — were well-played, taut contests against top-25-caliber teams.

Thursday’s game marks Michigan’s 1st true road game of the season (after 4 neutral-site battles away from Ann Arbor). But the youthful Wolverines take good care of the basketball and get more quality shots in their offense than Minnesota does.

Gopher losses to DePaul (Nov. 14) and UNLV (Nov. 23) do not bode well for this betting situation against Michigan.

BACK THE WOLVERINES -4.5 (-115).

Figure a conference game slowing the pace a bit for both sides. Michigan sports a mid-range tempo, and Minnesota already plays at a bottom-quartile pace.

Points from distance, the free-throw line and off turnovers and rebounds don’t figure to be on the loose.

TAKE THE UNDER 135.5 (-110).

