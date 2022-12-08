ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Deal | Crucial P5 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD now discounted by up to 53% on Amazon

Designed with gamers and professionals in mind, the Crucial P5 Plus is Sony PlayStation 5-compatible and capable of up to 6,600 MB/s sequential read speeds and 360K/700K IOPS random reads/writes. Thanks to Amazon's ongoing discounts, those interested in upgrading their desktop PC, notebook, or console can do this now for up to 53% less.
Android Headlines

Samsung begins rolling out game streaming to 2021 TVs

Earlier this year Samsung announced that select 2021 TVs and monitors would be gaining access to game streaming through the Samsung Gaming Hub app. Today the company is starting to roll out the update that brings the Gaming Hub to those older models. So if you own one, you will have a new way to play games soon. All without the need for ethernet cables, desktops or laptops, or game consoles.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 10 Gigabit Router launches with tri-band Wi-Fi, NFC and USB 3.0 support

Xiaomi has made a new connectivity device official alongside the 13 series of Android smartphones. The OEM hints that it might be the perfect home network upgrade to go with one of the new flagships, as it supports NFC for easy set-up and pairing with compatible devices. The user might...
Gizmodo

Satechi Portable Power Bank Wirelessly Charges Two Devices at Same Time

If you live in constant fear of your electronics dying and leaving you without a reliable source of entertainment and distraction, you need to make sure you always have a charging solution on hand. With Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, you can actually leave your charging cables at home, because it features a pair of Qi pads to wirelessly charge two devices at once.
CBS News

Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G

Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
notebookcheck.net

Exclusive | Upcoming MSI Titan GT77 to be the first to offer 4K 144 Hz mini-LED display with 1,008 dimming zones and 1,000 nits peak brightness

CES 2023 is just a few weeks away, and we expect to see most major OEMs showcase their new laptop offerings. We are hearing from our sources in the industry that MSI might have a new Titan GT77 in the offing that will feature a 4K 144 Hz mini-LED panel. We do not have official pictures of the device but did get access to some of its display specifications.
notebookcheck.net

December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date

All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
Digital Trends

PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now

Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
notebookcheck.net

HP Omen 17 store listing indicates Core i7-13700HX and Ada mobile GPUs up to RTX 4090 mobile with 16 GB VRAM, prices start from US$2225 for RTX 4060 SKU

We had previously reviewed the HP Omen 17 with an Intel Core i7-12700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Though the performance of this notebook was on expected lines for the configuration, the pricing vis-à-vis the competition left a lot to be desired. Now, it looks like HP is planning to offer an upgraded Omen 17, possibly at CES 2023, with up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.
CNET

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: How Google's Flagship Phones Have Changed, Spec by Spec

Google pulled back the curtain on the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. After a thorough revamp with the Pixel 6 lineup last year, the Pixel 7 series offers minor upgrades rather than radical changes. That signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis...

