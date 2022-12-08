Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Compact flagship launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX800 camera
The Xiaomi 13 has arrived, launching alongside the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Offered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a triple rear-facing camera array, the Xiaomi 13 also has a 4,500 mAh battery, a dedicated telephoto camera and IP68 certification, among other features. Xiaomi has finally presented the Xiaomi 13...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Crucial P5 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD now discounted by up to 53% on Amazon
Designed with gamers and professionals in mind, the Crucial P5 Plus is Sony PlayStation 5-compatible and capable of up to 6,600 MB/s sequential read speeds and 360K/700K IOPS random reads/writes. Thanks to Amazon's ongoing discounts, those interested in upgrading their desktop PC, notebook, or console can do this now for up to 53% less.
Android Headlines
Samsung begins rolling out game streaming to 2021 TVs
Earlier this year Samsung announced that select 2021 TVs and monitors would be gaining access to game streaming through the Samsung Gaming Hub app. Today the company is starting to roll out the update that brings the Gaming Hub to those older models. So if you own one, you will have a new way to play games soon. All without the need for ethernet cables, desktops or laptops, or game consoles.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 10 Gigabit Router launches with tri-band Wi-Fi, NFC and USB 3.0 support
Xiaomi has made a new connectivity device official alongside the 13 series of Android smartphones. The OEM hints that it might be the perfect home network upgrade to go with one of the new flagships, as it supports NFC for easy set-up and pairing with compatible devices. The user might...
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
notebookcheck.net
iFi Go Link: Budget DAC launches with USB Type-C connectivity to reproduce 32-bit audio at 384 kHz
IFi Audio has announced the iFi Go Link, a compact Hi-Fi DAC. While the company's marketing images show the iFi Go Link with a USB Type-C port, it includes a Lightning connector in the box. As such, the DAC should be compatible with Android devices, iPhones, PCs and Macs. At...
Gizmodo
Satechi Portable Power Bank Wirelessly Charges Two Devices at Same Time
If you live in constant fear of your electronics dying and leaving you without a reliable source of entertainment and distraction, you need to make sure you always have a charging solution on hand. With Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, you can actually leave your charging cables at home, because it features a pair of Qi pads to wirelessly charge two devices at once.
Award-winning Samsung 4K HDR TV hits cheapest ever price for Black Friday
We gave this 4K TV from Samsung a maximum score of 5 stars on review, and it's now available for £499
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mini Host: Xiaomi's first mini-PC debuts with Intel Core i5-1240P and plenty of ports
Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to the mini-PC market. The Xiaomi Mini Host relies on a laptop processor like many other mini-PCs but offers more ports than can be found on modern laptops. The Xiaomi Mini Host also has a 0.44-litre case size, which should make it small enough to fit on most desks.
notebookcheck.net
Moto X40: Motorola teases "SUV-class" charging and battery specs alongside new Horizon Lock camera feature for the upcoming Android flagship
Motorola has shown no sign to race to beat others to a launch for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in a new Android flagship smartphone (as it did with the previous generation), even following the postponement of some analogous events. Instead, the OEM has taken the more unexpected route of...
notebookcheck.net
Exclusive | Upcoming MSI Titan GT77 to be the first to offer 4K 144 Hz mini-LED display with 1,008 dimming zones and 1,000 nits peak brightness
CES 2023 is just a few weeks away, and we expect to see most major OEMs showcase their new laptop offerings. We are hearing from our sources in the industry that MSI might have a new Titan GT77 in the offing that will feature a 4K 144 Hz mini-LED panel. We do not have official pictures of the device but did get access to some of its display specifications.
notebookcheck.net
December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date
All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
Digital Trends
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14 based on Android 13 debuts touted as Xiaomi's most powerful and secure, yet most efficient and integrated, mobile OS to date
Xiaomi has kicked its 13 & MIUI 14 event of today (December 11, 2022) by diving right into the latter part of that title. This software launch marks the 12th year of its existence, and its maker asserts that it is the best and most engaging major upgrade yet. Xiaomi...
More Galaxy devices receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update on schedule
Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 5 to four more phones, with one being ahead of schedule, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being among them, as well. The Galaxy M22, while not being mentioned to receive the new update, has begun to receive it in Europe.
notebookcheck.net
HP Omen 17 store listing indicates Core i7-13700HX and Ada mobile GPUs up to RTX 4090 mobile with 16 GB VRAM, prices start from US$2225 for RTX 4060 SKU
We had previously reviewed the HP Omen 17 with an Intel Core i7-12700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Though the performance of this notebook was on expected lines for the configuration, the pricing vis-à-vis the competition left a lot to be desired. Now, it looks like HP is planning to offer an upgraded Omen 17, possibly at CES 2023, with up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.
CNET
Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: How Google's Flagship Phones Have Changed, Spec by Spec
Google pulled back the curtain on the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. After a thorough revamp with the Pixel 6 lineup last year, the Pixel 7 series offers minor upgrades rather than radical changes. That signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis...
Comments / 0