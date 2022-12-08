Read full article on original website
Related
nepm.org
Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey names three top aides
About three weeks from her swearing-in, Gov.-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat. First Assistant Attorney General Kate Cook was named chief of staff and Matt Gorzkowicz secretary of administration and finance. Healey also appointed Gabrielle Viator, chief deputy...
nepm.org
Transition, planning continues for Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey
As departing lawmakers make their final speeches on Beacon Hill this week. Transition and planning continue for the governor-elect. This week, members of the Massachusetts House who are departing will make their farewell speeches. With lots of extra space at the statehouse, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll have moved into an office. Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says this move is customary and doesn’t provide any proximal advantages for Healey and Driscoll in these last weeks leading up to the inauguration.
