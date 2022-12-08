ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers

TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
KSLA

Businessman gives scooters to families

(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
ktalnews.com

Tornado watch cleared in the Arklatex

Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Power 95.9

What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?

When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
Eagle 106.3

Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana

There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school

When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
magnoliareporter.com

OSHA certification goes to 10 Hope students

Fifteen Hope School District students have received their OSHA 10 certification. Receiving the certification were Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs. According to...
hopeprescott.com

Gillard tabbed employee of year

PRESCOTT – It was party time for Prescott city employees Friday as the city held its annual Christmas party at the community center. Along with plenty of food, Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver named the 2022 Employee of the Year. This year the honor went to Lynn “Pookie” Gillard, who’s been with the city for 35 years. Voting was done by everyone at the party, whether the were employees or not. In all, 15 names were listed and the audience was told to select three. Essence Jordan came in second with Bruce Bean third in the voting.
magnoliareporter.com

Man's remains found inside burned Waldo mobile home

The body of a man was found Sunday morning inside a burned mobile home in Waldo. Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said the house apparently burned on Thursday night. A neighbor noticed the destroyed house on Friday, but the fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday morning. Loe said...
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef

We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Majic 93.3

The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana

The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Majic 93.3

Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup

The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Majic 93.3

Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now

If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

