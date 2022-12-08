Read full article on original website
KTBS
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pleaded guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
ktalnews.com
Tornado watch cleared in the Arklatex
Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Have Breakfast With Santa And Help A Great Texarkana Organization
Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness will have "Breakfast with Santa" on Saturday, December 17 from 8 am until 10 am at Longhorn Steakhouse in Texarkana. This is what the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness group had t say about this Saturday's event:. Pancake breakfast with breakfast meat and juice. Santa will be...
What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?
When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Sevier Co. woman missing; foul play suspected
Investigators with the Sevier County Sheriff's Department have released more information about a missing woman they believe may have been the victim of foul play.
magnoliareporter.com
OSHA certification goes to 10 Hope students
Fifteen Hope School District students have received their OSHA 10 certification. Receiving the certification were Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs. According to...
hopeprescott.com
Gillard tabbed employee of year
PRESCOTT – It was party time for Prescott city employees Friday as the city held its annual Christmas party at the community center. Along with plenty of food, Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver named the 2022 Employee of the Year. This year the honor went to Lynn “Pookie” Gillard, who’s been with the city for 35 years. Voting was done by everyone at the party, whether the were employees or not. In all, 15 names were listed and the audience was told to select three. Essence Jordan came in second with Bruce Bean third in the voting.
magnoliareporter.com
Man's remains found inside burned Waldo mobile home
The body of a man was found Sunday morning inside a burned mobile home in Waldo. Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said the house apparently burned on Thursday night. A neighbor noticed the destroyed house on Friday, but the fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday morning. Loe said...
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now
If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
