Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI
The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church
SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents...
Man being booked into Coffee County Jail dies after being taken to hospital
A man being booked into the Coffee County Jail died Monday morning after corrections staff said they noticed he was "in some type of medical distress."
Man, woman both shot after 'domestic' dispute in Chattanooga Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An shooting police describe as 'domestic in nature' left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning. Police say both victims were shot once, and both were rushed to the hospital -- the woman with life-threatening injuries, and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Four Charged in Connection to Warren County Aggravated Arson
WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County. On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
$1 Million Dollar Bond Set For Collinsville Man
Bruce Lee Jones is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on murder charges in the death of his mother, Sandra Jelks, whose body was discovered on December 6th in the living room of her home. Collinsville Police and Fire, DeKalb Ambulance Service and DeKalb County Deputies responded to...
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
Man stalking Vanderbilt student arrested 3 times, out on bond
A man accused of stalking a Vanderbilt student was arrested three times for repeated violations of a restraining order, including a phone call to the victim while in jail.
Collinsville woman dead of gunshot wound, sheriff says
A woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in DeKalb County died of an apparent gunshot wound. WAAY is reporting that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says charges are expected soon in connection with an incident Tuesday night in Collinsville. Collinsville Police Chief Andy Brown said officers were called to Watts...
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
Chattanooga mother stares down daughter's accused killer in first court appearance Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
