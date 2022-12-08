ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

On Target News

Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI

The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Four Charged in Connection to Warren County Aggravated Arson

WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County. On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville

A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
weisradio.com

$1 Million Dollar Bond Set For Collinsville Man

Bruce Lee Jones is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on murder charges in the death of his mother, Sandra Jelks, whose body was discovered on December 6th in the living room of her home. Collinsville Police and Fire, DeKalb Ambulance Service and DeKalb County Deputies responded to...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Collinsville woman dead of gunshot wound, sheriff says

A woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in DeKalb County died of an apparent gunshot wound. WAAY is reporting that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says charges are expected soon in connection with an incident Tuesday night in Collinsville. Collinsville Police Chief Andy Brown said officers were called to Watts...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

