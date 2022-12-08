The 2023 Golden Globes will be televised! The awards show, which did not air in 2022, will be returning to NBC for its 80th annual ceremony. Back in 2021, NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network said in a statement (via Variety) at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

