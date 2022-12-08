Read full article on original website
unesco.org
How schools in Panama embraced education for sustainable development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
In the middle of a jungle in Panama, you might come across an indigenous community’s rural village. Although indigenous communities greatly vary across Panama, what is immediately noticeable is their shared respect for nature and the environment. Indigenous communities in Panama play a significant role in sustaining the diversity of the cultural and biological landscape. Nonetheless, they are still confronted by societal marginalization, poverty, and inadequate resources and access to education. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these existing challenges, particularly due to the closing of schools, affecting students, teachers, and local communities.
unesco.org
At UNESCO, World education leaders call for environment education and digital access to be part of learning for all
To advance these priorities, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December UNESCO convened a meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education. The meeting was held at UNESCO Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director General, and Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone.
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The recent explosion of COVID-19 infections in China is not due to the sudden easing by the government of its strict policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday as he warned of low vaccination levels in the world's No. 2 economy.
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
globalspec.com
Lift off for space skills training in the UK
The courses will support the U.K.’s rapidly growing space sector. Source: MTC Training. New apprenticeship and training courses are set for launch by MTC Training, the training division of the Manufacturing Technology Centre, to support the space sector in the U.K. The offerings, scheduled to begin in September 2023...
Another Sustainability Award for NTHU
National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has been awarded the Taiwan University Sustainability Award for the second year in a row! The Award was announced at the 15th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) recently held by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). Standing out amongst the 47 participating universities, NTHU was ranked first in the comprehensive evaluation, and in the individual competitions received the University Sustainability Report Gold Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005001/en/ NTHU president W. John Kao (right) accepting the Taiwan University Sustainability Award from You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University) The judges cited the exemplary way in which NTHU has adopted an innovative approach to integrating classroom learning, campus activities and social service, thereby enriching students’ education and creating a diverse, flexible and interdisciplinary learning environment in accordance with the principle of “Think locally, act globally.” In addition, the university’s Sustainability Committee has formulated and implemented a sustainable development strategy which seamlessly integrates resources inside and outside NTHU, so as to bring to realization the school motto, “Self-discipline and social commitment.”
unesco.org
Driving a global movement to transform education: Key moments of 2022
2022 was a year that witnessed major milestones in the global movement to transform education. Against a backdrop of an alarming learning, and budgetary crisis, UNESCO’s call for a global mobilization to place education at the top of the political agenda resonated across the world with renewed national and global commitments. And three UNESCO World Conferences focusing on early childhood, higher education and lifelong learning further set out a common vision and pledges to drive progress in the next decade. Here are some key moments and themes that have marked this ‘transformative’ year in education.
aiexpress.io
Value-added applications of environmental monitoring to animal husbandry in Taiwan Internet of Things News
In response to individuals’s concern over environmental high quality, the Taiwanese Authorities has initiated the ‘Civil IoT Taiwan’ mission, and entrusted the Industrial Expertise Analysis Institute (ITRI) to develop its capability in producing a Made in Taiwan (MIT) air monitoring sensor, which has been manufactured by Taiwanese firm, reminiscent of Imaginative and prescient, Inexperienced Concepts and ProBai.
psychreg.org
Coventry University to Receive £5 Milion Grant to Fund Digital Laboratory
An innovative digital laboratory will be created at Coventry University to further help students learn the in-demand skills needed within the healthcare and engineering sectors. The Precision Digital Manufacturing and Healthcare Technology Lab has been awarded £5 million from the Office for Students (OfS) and will be equipped with industry-standard...
TechCrunch
India’s Uolo raises $22.5M to bring edtech to the masses
The vast majority of edtech startups operate in a business-to-consumer model and spend on ads to reach the parents and guardians of the students. Uolo says it is reducing that cost by operating in a business-to-business-to-consumer model, working with private schools to let them offer online learning programs to their students and levy the charges as part of the school fees. The startup’s programs are also designed in tandem with the curricula of the partnered schools, making it easier for students to double down on learning the same lessons.
Government had responsibility to apply ‘basic standards’ to PPE procurement checks, NAO head to say
Spending watchdog to give speech in parliament following supply scandals, including that involving Lady Mone
newbooksnetwork.com
On the Intersection of Child Protection and Child and Youth Residential Care in the Philippines
In the Philippines, unknown numbers of children are in institutional care. Commonly known as residential care or orphanages, these institutions have been established to fill a social welfare gap, and to better support child welfare and protection efforts. But what are the implications for the children in these institutions, and what does this system tell us about the monetisation of their welfare?
