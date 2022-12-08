ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Christmas dinner on the house (church)

Momentum Church of Las Cruces is sponsoring a 2022 Community Outreach giveaway event beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the church, 1630 Hickory Loop, the church said in a flyer. During the event, the first 500 vehicles to arrive will receive a complete Christmas dinner, the flyer said,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023

Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January …. Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023. Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict …. Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are helping predict sea-level changes. They're trying to understand the threat it poses worldwide. Roswell police discover...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect much cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 12 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 51 degrees! Super cold out there plus with those winds, you are going to want to bundle up with those layers!. Expect...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec.  13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
EL PASO, TX

