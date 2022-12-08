Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Christmas dinner on the house (church)
Momentum Church of Las Cruces is sponsoring a 2022 Community Outreach giveaway event beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the church, 1630 Hickory Loop, the church said in a flyer. During the event, the first 500 vehicles to arrive will receive a complete Christmas dinner, the flyer said,...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
krwg.org
City can’t demand advocates split costs for former clubhouse in Las Cruces
I was 13 or 14 years old when I came to the realization that tennis is way cheaper than golf. So, I haven’t spent much time in golf clubhouses. But, I’m certainly aware that those connected to country clubs have a well-earned reputation for racism and sexism. The...
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
cbs4local.com
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court
Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
Police: Socorro man killed when he lost control, rolled car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old Socorro, Texas, man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in East El Paso early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Police say Omar Tarango was driving east on Loop 375 and exited at Vista Del Sol. Once on Joe Battle, police say […]
KRQE News 13
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January …. Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023. Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict …. Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are helping predict sea-level changes. They're trying to understand the threat it poses worldwide. Roswell police discover...
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect much cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 12 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 51 degrees! Super cold out there plus with those winds, you are going to want to bundle up with those layers!. Expect...
Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
cbs4local.com
17-year-old arrested again in connection to several burglaries on Doniphan Street
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested again in connection to several burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17 -year old Jacob Perez last week when investigators tied Perez to the burglaries. Perez had his pre-trial arraignment on Thursday. Perez is accused of burglarizing several businesses...
Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
KFOX 14
Victim of a vicious dog attack describes the challenges to receive care
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A victim of a vicious dog attack spoke out about the challenges she’s faced in trying to receive care more than a month after the dog attack occurred. Clevy Nelson is one of the neighbors who stepped in to help her elderly neighbor...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
Comments / 0