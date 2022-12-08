COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina Football reacted to the passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that Leach passed away at 61 after falling ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson but later passed away.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO