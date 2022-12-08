ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers

TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Businessman gives scooters to families

(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
CADDO PARISH, LA
tigertimesonline.com

Making history . . . again

Hotel Grim expects to release first units within first quarter of 2023. The sound of construction fills the corners of downtown Texarkana, Texas. Banging, screeching and huge trucks surround the streets of the famous Grim Hotel. The Grim Hotel was built and opened in Texarkana on July 15, 1924. A...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana

There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today

For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school

When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Theta Upsilon chapter made Christmas for needy children complete

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children. Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

OSHA certification goes to 10 Hope students

Fifteen Hope School District students have received their OSHA 10 certification. Receiving the certification were Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs. According to...
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy