Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Our ‘Salute to Service’ Features Two Of The Best From The Ark-La-Tex
Townsquare Media - Texarkana is proud to feature two of our Nation's finest, in service to their country and fellow man, one from Magnolia, Arkansas, and the other from right here in Texarkana, Texas. Army Sgt. Jane Waller - Magnolia, Arkansas. Our first salute goes out to U.S. Army Sgt....
KTBS
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pleaded guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
KSLA
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A mother and child have been found dead and one woman is hurt after the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.
ktalnews.com
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
tigertimesonline.com
Making history . . . again
Hotel Grim expects to release first units within first quarter of 2023. The sound of construction fills the corners of downtown Texarkana, Texas. Banging, screeching and huge trucks surround the streets of the famous Grim Hotel. The Grim Hotel was built and opened in Texarkana on July 15, 1924. A...
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
KTBS
Theta Upsilon chapter made Christmas for needy children complete
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children. Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road...
Arkansas man, teen mother charged after baby found in dumpster
A 20-year-old Lockesburg man and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges after the sheriff found the body of their newborn baby in a dumpster.
Sevier Co. woman missing; foul play suspected
Investigators with the Sevier County Sheriff's Department have released more information about a missing woman they believe may have been the victim of foul play.
magnoliareporter.com
OSHA certification goes to 10 Hope students
Fifteen Hope School District students have received their OSHA 10 certification. Receiving the certification were Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs. According to...
