Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

By Marsha Badger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcRV_0jbxBY7100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG3hX_0jbxBY7100

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


Issa Rae doesn’t play fair, and we’re okay with it. The media mogul serves up looks effortlessly red carpet looks, and The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbupn_0jbxBY7100

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty


The Insecure actress hit the pink carpet in a SS 23 Herve Leger, fringed, floor-length gown. The pastel purple frock featured a perfectly draped mock neck with a v-neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBa9I_0jbxBY7100

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty


She kept the accessories simple by wearing silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low, braided ponytail. Alongside Rae was her good friend and television bestie, Yvonne Orji. The two stylishly embraced each other on the pink carpet in color-coordinated ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgqjl_0jbxBY7100

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Orji wore a dark purple blazer partnered with black and pink wide-leg printed pants. The cohesive ensembles complimented each other to a tee. Whether intentional or not, the two friends ooze red carpet bestie style goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwxZ_0jbxBY7100

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


If our fate depended on Issa Rae style moments, we’d have eternal life. Her style team gets it – from head to toe. What do you think? Are you loving the actress in this gorgeous Herve Leger dress?

Community Policy