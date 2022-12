NEW YORK — A crew of firefighters rescued a dog several days after it ran away from its owner in New York and swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey, officials said. Ellen Wolpin, 51, took her dog named Bear for a walk in Manhattan on Saturday, Dec. 3, but he managed to slip off his leash and escape, according to NorthJersey.com.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO