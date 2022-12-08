Read full article on original website
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in MexicoHeather WillardAurora, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light showNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement
DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Josey Jewell hesitated for a second after picking off Patrick Mahomes with the Denver Broncos trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 27-0 on Sunday. Should he race for the end zone so he and his teammates could preen for the cameras in celebration?. Surely that would...
Tom Brady would be welcomed back to Patriots with 'all open arms,' says Rob Gronkowski
No one knows Tom Brady like Rob Gronkowski. So when Gronk says the New England Patriots would welcome back Brady with open arms, you feel inclined to believe it.
Mahomes' brilliance for KC blighted by more turnover trouble
ANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid made it clear Sunday night that he wouldn't simply forget about the uncharacteristic three interceptions that Patrick Mahomes had thrown against the Denver Broncos. Those turnovers allowed a 27-point lead to nearly evaporate and almost doomed the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat.
Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28
DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.
'Wisdom tooth girl' Haven Wolfe: 'Challenge flag thrown ... Never called Joe Burrow ugly'
"Roughing the wisdom tooth girl. 15 yard penalty. ... Manning brothers ejected," Haven Wolfe said of the Manningcast review about Joe Burrow.
Monday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City to their 14th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos despite throwing three interceptions. The Chiefs won 34-28 and the Broncos lost quarterback Russell Wilson to a concussion. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs improved to 10-3. He led a clock-chewing drive after L'Jarius Sneed's interception of Brett Rypien's pass late in the fourth quarter. Rypien came in after Wilson was knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter. Wilson got hurt at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2-yard line.
Free agent lefty Yarbrough signs 1-year contract with Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Ryan Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after spending the past five seasons with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old Yarbrough was 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games last season, making nine starts. He twice...
