Von Miller sells Denver-area home

Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.
Monday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City to their 14th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos despite throwing three interceptions. The Chiefs won 34-28 and the Broncos lost quarterback Russell Wilson to a concussion. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs improved to 10-3. He led a clock-chewing drive after L'Jarius Sneed's interception of Brett Rypien's pass late in the fourth quarter. Rypien came in after Wilson was knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter. Wilson got hurt at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2-yard line.
