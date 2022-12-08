Read full article on original website
Celine Dion diagnosis: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted an emotional video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”. She said that the rare condition has been causing muscle spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk...
Céline Dion Reveals She Has Incurable Neurological Disease ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’
Céline Dion shared an emotional video message on social media on Thursday, December 8, where she revealed she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the multi-time Grammy winner said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome
Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says
Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome. When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
Céline Dion announces rare neurological disorder diagnosis; cancels start of European tour
Award-winning singer Céline Dion has announced that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome. Dion made the announcement Thursday morning on social media, telling fans that she will not be able to start her European tour in February as planned, E! Online reported.
What is stiff-person syndrome, the disorder impacting Céline Dion's ability to sing?
Céline Dion revealed in an emotional and tear-filled announcement on Thursday that she had to postpone her upcoming European tour after being diagnosed with a "very rare neurological disorder": stiff-person syndrome. The debilitating illness has impacted her ability to sing and walk. According to the National Institute of Neurological...
Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian singer Celine Dion said she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms and has led her to postpone some European shows.
