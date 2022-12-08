ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Celine Dion diagnosis: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted an emotional video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”. She said that the rare condition has been causing muscle spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk...
tvinsider.com

Céline Dion Reveals She Has Incurable Neurological Disease ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’

Céline Dion shared an emotional video message on social media on Thursday, December 8, where she revealed she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the multi-time Grammy winner said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”
Pitchfork

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome

Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
Rolling Stone

Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says

Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome.  When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
